Tiger Woods will reportedly meet with a group of players – including several of the world’s top 20 players – on Tuesday as LIV Golf continues to make waves to “mobilize support” around the PGA Tour.

The meeting, first reported by Fire Pit Collective, will take place at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware. Second FedEx Playoff event It will start from Thursday.

LIV Golf continues to add PGA players to its roster, with reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith reportedly the latest player to defect to the Saudi-based circuit.

“This is a meeting to get the top 20 players in the world on the same page as to how we can continue to make the PGA Tour the best product in professional golf,” said a player invited to the meeting. told ESPN on Monday .

Woods reportedly declined Between $700 and $800 million To join the upstart league, LIV Golf and its CEO – Greg Norman – were heavily criticized at the July Open Championship.

“Greg has done some things that I don’t think are in the best interest of our game, and we’re coming back to perhaps the most historic and traditional place in our sport,” Woods said when discussing why Norman was not invited. Open Championship festivities. “And I believe it’s the right thing to do.”

When asked about the PGA Tour players who decided to leave for the LIV Golf Series, Woods took it a step further and said those golfers “turned back” on the tour that helped shape their careers.

“I disagree with that,” Woods said When did he say asked About the LIV tour and the participants. “I think what they’ve done is they’ve turned their backs on what allowed them to get to this point. Some of the players didn’t even get a chance to experience it. They went right from the amateur ranks to that organization. And didn’t really have an opportunity to play here and play a tour schedule or play in some big events. How does it feel.”

“Some of these players may not get the opportunity to play in major championships,” Woods continued. “That’s an opportunity. We’re not sure yet. It’s up to all the major championship bodies to make that decision. But it’s an opportunity, some players will never get to play in a major. A championship, never get to experience it here, walk the fairways at Augusta National.”

LIV’s next event is scheduled for September 2-4 at The Oaks Golf Course at The International in Boston.