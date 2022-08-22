New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are reportedly collaborating on a new business venture that will bring together the biggest names in golf for a series of one-day stadium events starting in 2024.

The proposal, said to be held in partnership with the PGA Tour and coincide with the tour’s schedule, was discussed last week at a conference in Wilmington, Delaware, when Woods and several other top players gathered to discuss LIV Golf’s expansion. Golf Week reported, citing multiple sources.

According to the report, the Woods-McIlroy events will be held in front of a live audience and will be “technology-forward.”

Rory Missilroy’s ‘impactful’ presence on Tiger Woods at PGA Tour players’ meeting: ‘It shows how much he cares’

It is reported that the proposal to be held from January to March has received good response from those who attended.

It is reported that last week’s meeting was held in this order To “Rally Support” Around the PGA Tour LIV golf continues to cause controversy, and the world’s top golfers have flocked to the Saudi-backed professional circuit.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It was effective and I think it shows how much he cares about the tour,” McIlroy said of Woods’ presence at last week’s meeting. “I think it shows how much he cares about the next generation and the next generation of players.”

“He’s the hero we’ve all been waiting for. His voice is leading the way in the game of golf. His character is navigating where we all want to be.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

According to Golf Week , Woods and McIlroy began working on the project two years ago and already have the support of PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.