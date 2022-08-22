closer
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are reportedly collaborating on a new business venture that will bring together the biggest names in golf for a series of one-day stadium events starting in 2024.

The proposal, said to be held in partnership with the PGA Tour and coincide with the tour’s schedule, was discussed last week at a conference in Wilmington, Delaware, when Woods and several other top players gathered to discuss LIV Golf’s expansion. Golf Week reported, citing multiple sources.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his tee shot on the 10th hole watched by his playing partner Tiger Woods of the United States during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa. Oklahoma.

(David Cannon/Getty Images)

According to the report, the Woods-McIlroy events will be held in front of a live audience and will be “technology-forward.”

It is reported that the proposal to be held from January to March has received good response from those who attended.

It is reported that last week’s meeting was held in this order To “Rally Support” Around the PGA Tour LIV golf continues to cause controversy, and the world’s top golfers have flocked to the Saudi-backed professional circuit.

Tiger Woods of the United States with Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during the Champions Celebration ahead of the 150th Open at St. Andrews Old Course on July 11, 2022 in St. Andrews, Scotland.

(David Cannon/Getty Images)

“It was effective and I think it shows how much he cares about the tour,” McIlroy said of Woods’ presence at last week’s meeting. “I think it shows how much he cares about the next generation and the next generation of players.”

“He’s the hero we’ve all been waiting for. His voice is leading the way in the game of golf. His character is navigating where we all want to be.”

Tiger Woods of the United States and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland on the 18th fairway during the Celebration of Champions before the 150th Open at St. Andrews Old Course on July 11, 2022 in St. Andrews, Scotland.

(Oisin Canary/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

According to Golf Week , Woods and McIlroy began working on the project two years ago and already have the support of PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

