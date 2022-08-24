Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, former NBC Sports executive launch technology-focused company, TMRW Sports

On Sunday, Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch reported that Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy had teamed up to launch a technology-driven competition series for the PGA Tour’s top stars, and just two days later, the pair were announced as founders of the new company. , TMRW Sports.

Woods, McIlroy and Mike McCarley announced the new company – pronounced “Tomorrow Sports” – will focus on “building technology-focused ventures that have progressive approaches to sports, media and entertainment”.

“I am excited to work with TMRW Sports in bringing more access to sports for the public,” Woods said in a release. “Many of the athletes, entertainers and people I meet from all walks of life share our passion for sports, but they also share our desire to build a better future for the next generation of sports fans. Together, we can use technology to bring new approaches to the sports we love.

“Over the past few years off the course, I’ve been focused on helping lead golf into its digital future. Now, by joining forces with Tiger, Mike and other TMRW Sports partners, we can shape the way media and technology can enhance the sports experience,” added McIlroy. “Technology is our In a world that offers so many options to use time, we want to make sports accessible to as many people as possible.”

McCarley was previously NBC Sports President, Golf and Global Strategy from 2011-2021 and led NBC Sports and NBC’s coverage on the Golf Channel and its digital platforms. Broadcasting legend Dick Ebersole, who views McCarley as “one of my most trusted advisors and confidantes,” was also an early investor.