Tiger Woods’ return to the golf course after his horrific February 2021 car accident is nothing short of miraculous.

Woods, who told reporters he was close to losing his leg in the accident, was able to play Three of the golf majors In 2022, will compete in the Masters, US Open and The Open Championship.

After the Open Championship last week, Woods missed the cut there The 15-time major champion said he hopes to play more British Opens in the future, although he is not sure if he will ever play the Old Course at St Andrews.

“I’ve been so lucky to do this since 1995 that I don’t know if I’ll ever physically play another British Open here at St. Andrews,” Woods said after his second round. “I definitely feel like I could play more British Opens, but I don’t know if I’ll be around when it comes back here. The warmth and the appreciation on the 18th … that got me.”

The question now is when will we see it? Woods is back on the golf course And his caddy offered a little insight Thursday.

“I am hoping that maybe he will play the hero in December [World Championship] And Father-Son and perhaps Genesis [Invitational],” Joe LaCava told “The Dan Patrick Show.” “I still hope to have three, maybe four tournaments before the Masters. I don’t do much. I do the same thing.

“I’ll say ‘Tiger, maybe October or November if you’re feeling better, I’ll come for a couple of weeks, we’ll hang out. We don’t have to play every day, we don’t have to practice every day. I’ll be there, maybe give you a little motivation. We’ll get there. Go and practice playing here and there,” LaCava continued. “And maybe get ready for Hero, get ready for next year. [2023].”

Tiger has clearly struggled to get past 18 holes in his three major appearances in 2022, but he still managed to make the cut at the Masters and the PGA Championship earlier in the year.