Tiffany Haddish talks about child sexual abuse lawsuit

(CNN) Tiffany Haddish says she “hugely” regrets performing in a skit with her and fellow comedian Aries Spears years ago. Alleged child sexual abuse.

“I’m with you,” she added. “Unfortunately, since there is a legal case going on, there is very little I can say right now.”

“Jane Doe” and “John Doe” (whose names have been withheld to protect their privacy) were 14 and 7 years old, respectively, when they alleged that Haddish and Spears engaged them in sexually suggestive videos in 2013 and 2014. The complaint, a copy of which was obtained by CNN.

“He’s not going to fall for any pushback,” Spears’ lawyer, Debra Opry, said in a statement to CNN.

Haddish’s lawyer told CNN that the plaintiff’s mother “has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for years.”

“Every attorney who initially prosecuted her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the case when it became clear that the claims were without merit and that Ms. Haddish would not go down,” the statement read, adding that the mother “has her own adult daughter in this case. representing. Both must bear the consequences of pursuing this frivolous course of action.”

“John Doe” alleged that in the summer of 2014, Haddish “offered to book, arrange and film Mr. Doe material for a Nickelodeon sizzle reel at Spears’ home. Haddish claimed the reel would be used to book Mr. Doe on Nickelodeon.”

“According to information and belief, Haddish and Spears removed the 7-year-old victim from his sister, placed him upstairs in a bedroom and stripped the child down to his underwear,” according to the lawsuit. “The video was titled ‘Through a Pedophile’s Eyes’ and showed Spears lusting after a 7-year-old boy and rubbing his back.

Haddish plays the child’s mother in a video that is doing the rounds on social media.

In her statement on Monday, Haddish wrote that “…while this sketch was intended to be funny, it was not funny at all – and I deeply regret agreeing to act in it.”

“I’m really looking forward to being able to share more about this situation as soon as I can,” Haddish concluded her statement.