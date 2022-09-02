New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears The suit, filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, denies the claims of child sexual abuse.

The plaintiff’s mother, Triza Morris, “has spent years trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish,” the actress’ attorney, Andrew Bretler, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Every attorney who initially took on her case — and there were many — dropped the matter after it became clear that the claims were without merit and that Ms. Haddish could not be moved. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter with her. In this suit. Both of them face the consequences of following this reckless course of action.”

Spears’ lawyer told the New York Post: “He’s not going to fall for any kind of shakedown.”

The 22-year-old woman, named only as “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit, claims that Haddish and Spears seduced her when she was 14 and had a then-7-year-old brother, known as “John Doe.” Filmed sexually suggestive video sketches beginning in 2013, including “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes,” which was allegedly uploaded to “Funny or Die” before being taken down in 2018.

In the sketch, Haddish played the boy’s mother and Spears played a pedophile.

The funny or die video was deleted as soon as it came to know about it.

“Funny or Die finds this video completely disgusting and would never produce such content,” the comedy website told TMZ. “We were not involved with the conception, development, funding or production of this video,” they said. “It was uploaded to the site as user-generated content and removed in 2018 as soon as its existence became known.”

Plaintiff met Haddish through her mother, who knew the comedian stand-up comedy, And she and her brother called her “Auntie Tiff,” according to the post.

In one alleged video, Haddish instructs the two children to “start moaning and making sexual noises while they both eat. [a] Sandwich [from opposite ends] in a manner that mimics the act of fellatio,” the filing claims.

“Hadish verbally explained what was expected of Plaintiff Jane Doe and showed Plaintiff Jane Doe how to give fellatio, including movements, sounds, moans and groans,” it said.

In 2014, Haddish and Spears filed a lawsuit with the boy filming “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes,” which shows Spears fondling the 7-year-old and sexually abusing him throughout the video. Haddish was present during the entire filming of the video. And Spears witnessed, aided, and abetted the sexual abuse of a child.”

The filing states that Spears told the child’s mother that the video had been removed after she asked to see it, even though it was allegedly “funny or die.”

The suit claims Haddish initially told the child’s mother that the video would help her get on Nickelodeon. The filing states that the mother was unaware of the matter.

The couple is charged with intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual battery, gross negligence, sexual assault and sexual assault of a minor, and Haddish is additionally charged with breach of fiduciary duty, negligent supervision/failure to warn and constructive fraud. .

The children were “traumatized in life” and have depression and anxiety issues as a result of the alleged abuse, the lawsuit states.

She also claims that Jane Doe, 22, has never dated because of her alleged injury.

“She fears that she will be taken advantage of again and led down the same path of false confidence that Haddish led her down,” the lawsuit says of Jane Doe, adding that Joe Doe “stays in his room at home and keeps the band. Assisted by cameras on his electronics for fear of being watched or recorded.” “