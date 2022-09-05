New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tiffany Haddish She has remained silent on allegations of child sexual abuse made against her in a recent lawsuit.

Hadith shared a statement Monday morning on Instagram.

“I know people have a lot of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you,” she wrote on Instagram. “Unfortunately, as the legal case is ongoing, there is little I can say at this time.”

“Girls Trip” actress It said it could not discuss the allegations in detail as the legal case is ongoing.

Tiffany Haddish denies ‘meritless’ child sex abuse claims made in lawsuit, calling ‘bogus’ by lawyer

The lawsuit alleges that Haddish and comedian Aries Spears persuaded a 14-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy to film sexually suggestive video sketches starting in 2013. The brother and sister named and accused one of “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes”. Uploaded to “Funny or Die”. The sketch was reportedly removed in 2018.

“But, obviously, while this sketch was meant to be funny, it wasn’t funny at all — and I deeply regret agreeing to be in it. I’m really looking forward to sharing a lot more about this situation. I can,” Haddish added.

The brother and sister are identified only as “Jane Doe” and “John Doe” in the filing.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

In one alleged video, Haddish instructs the two children to “start moaning and making sexual noises while they both eat. [a] Sandwich [from opposite ends] in a manner that mimics the act of fellatio,” the filing claims.

“Hadish verbally explained what was expected of Plaintiff Jane Doe and showed Plaintiff Jane Doe how to give fellatio, including movements, sounds, moans and groans,” it said.

A 2014 skit titled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes” “shows Spears fawning over a 7-year-old boy and molesting him throughout the video.”

“Hadish was present during the entire filming of the video and aided, abetted and witnessed Spears sexually assault a child,” the lawsuit states.

The two comedians are accused of intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual battery, gross negligence, sexual assault and sexual assault of a minor. Hadith is accused of breach of fiduciary duty, negligent supervision/failure to warn and constructive fraud.

Haddish’s attorney, Andrew Bretler, called the allegations “bogus claims.”

The plaintiff’s mother, Triza Morris, “has spent years trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish,” the actress’ attorney, Andrew Bretler, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Every attorney who initially took on her case — and there were many — dropped the matter after it became clear that the claims were without merit and that Ms. Haddish could not be moved. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter with her. In this suit. Both of them face the consequences of following this reckless course of action.”

Spears’ lawyer told the New York Post: “He’s not going to fall for any kind of shakedown.”

Fox News Digital’s Bree Stimson contributed to this report.