Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears Accused of Child Sexual Abuse in Lawsuit; Their representatives call it a ‘shakedown’

(CNN)Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are accused of “grooming and molesting” two then-underage siblings years ago, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The plaintiffs are referred to as “Jane Doe” and “John Doe” in the lawsuit, which says their names are being withheld to protect their privacy.
According to the complaint, a copy obtained by CNN, “Jane Doe” and “John Doe” were 14 and 7, respectively, when they alleged that Haddish and Spears participated in sexually suggestive videos on separate occasions in 2013 and 2014.
Reached for comment by CNN, attorneys for Haddish and Spears called the allegations “bogus” and a “shakedown,” respectively.
According to the complaint, Haddish was a “longtime family friend” of the mother of the siblings who filed the lawsuit.
“Jane Doe” was enrolled in a comedy camp in 2013, where Haddish was a guest speaker, and she told the then-teenager that “she had a perfect role for her,” the complaint said.
The star allegedly took the girl to a studio where she and Spears showed her a video of “an older man and a college-age woman” eating a sandwich at the same time, “both moaning and making sexual noises while eating the sandwich.” in a manner which imitated the act of fellatio.”
“Spears then instructed Plaintiff Jane Doe to mimic what she had seen on the screen, as well as to include sounds similar to what she had heard throughout the video,” the suit states. “Plaintiff Jane Doe, frightened and disgusted, said nothing until Haddish came into the room next to her and sat down. Haddish verbalized what was expected of Plaintiff Jane Doe and then showed Plaintiff Jane Doe how to give fellatio with movements, noises, moans and groans. “
“Physically, emotionally and mentally disturbed, Plaintiff Jane Doe mimicked the acts that Haddish and Spears wanted so she could go home,” the complaint continues.
According to the complaint, Haddish gave her $100 and sent her home.
“John Doe” alleged that in the summer of 2014, Haddish “offered to book, arrange and film Mr. Doe material for a Nickelodeon sizzle reel at Spears’ home. Haddish claimed the reel would be used to book Mr. Doe on Nickelodeon.”
“Upon information and belief, Haddish and Spears removed the 7-year-old victim from his sister, placed him upstairs in a bedroom, and stripped the child down to his underwear,” according to the suit. “The video was titled ‘Through a Pedophile’s Eyes’ and showed Spears lusting after a 7-year-old boy and rubbing his back.
Haddish was present during the entire filming of the video, the complaint said.
The complaint includes alleged photos from a video shoot.
Haddish’s lawyer said in a statement to CNN that the plaintiff’s mother “has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for years.”
“Every attorney who initially prosecuted her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the case when it became clear that the claims were without merit and that Ms. Haddish would not go down,” the statement read, adding that the mother “has her own adult daughter in this case. representing. Both must bear the consequences of pursuing this frivolous course of action.”
The plaintiff’s mother is named in the statement. CNN is not including her name in our report to protect the privacy of her then-minor children. According to the complaint, Jane Doe is now 22 years old and John Doe’s legal guardian is now 15 years old.
“He’s not going to fall for any pushback,” Spears’ lawyer, Debra Opry, said in a statement to CNN.