Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears Accused of Child Sexual Abuse in Lawsuit; Their representatives call it a ‘shakedown’

(CNN) Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are accused of “grooming and molesting” two then-underage siblings years ago, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The plaintiffs are referred to as “Jane Doe” and “John Doe” in the lawsuit, which says their names are being withheld to protect their privacy.

According to the complaint, a copy obtained by CNN, “Jane Doe” and “John Doe” were 14 and 7, respectively, when they alleged that Haddish and Spears participated in sexually suggestive videos on separate occasions in 2013 and 2014.

Reached for comment by CNN, attorneys for Haddish and Spears called the allegations “bogus” and a “shakedown,” respectively.

According to the complaint, Haddish was a “longtime family friend” of the mother of the siblings who filed the lawsuit.

