TIFF Announces Mary Harron’s Salvador Dalí Biopic Final Film of the Night

By printveela editor

The Toronto International Film Festival rounds out the list of Canadian films, including a film by Inuk throat singer Tania Tagak, a root romance and a documentary about the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 in Iran.

Homegrown talent is also behind TIFF’s final night of film. Dalilanddirected by Ontario-raised director Mary Harron, in which Ben Kingsley plays Salvador Dali and actor Ezra Miller portrays a young surrealist artist.

TIFF unveiled the latest additions to its Canadian lineup at an industry event in Toronto on Wednesday.

Tagaka movie Ever deadlydirected by Chelsea McMullan, shows how the singer’s improvisational performances connect with the land where she grew up in Nunavut.

Inuk throat singer Tanya Tagak performs on stage during the climate protection Pathway To Paris concert at Carnegie Hall in New York on November 5, 2017. This year’s TIFF premieres a Nunavut-born documentary called Ever Deadly. . (Kevin Kane/UNDP/Getty Images)

Indigenous filmmaker Darlene Napons, who won the 2018 TIFF Air Canada Audience Award for falls around hervying for another hit at this year’s festival with Star. The film stars Elle-Maya Tailpers and Braden Clark as unhappy lovers who share a cosmic rendezvous at a bar in northern Ontario.

Buffy Sainte Marie: Go on A documentary about the life of the legendary Cree artist and activist, directed by Madison Thomas, has been announced alongside Babak Payami’s film. 752 is not a numberabout the crash of a Ukrainian passenger airliner in Tehran in 2020, which killed 176 passengers.

