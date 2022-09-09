TIFF 2022 supports young talents. Here are some of the stars leading the charge

This year at the Toronto International Film Festival, organizers are showing off more films than the abbreviated hybrid releases of the previous two years.

But along with more films comes more talent. Many of the biggest and most impressive productions at TIFF 2022 feature brand new talent.

CBC News has compiled a list of some of the young actors heading into a string of new titles.

Gabriel Labelle, Fabelmans

Gabriel Labelle (bottom center) on The Fabelmans poster. LaBelle, 19, plays a somewhat fictionalized, younger version of director and co-writer Steven Spielberg. (TIFF)

Nineteen-year-old Canadian-American Gabriel Labelle is leading one of the festival’s most anticipated and major projects. AT FabelmansLaBelle plays a somewhat fictionalized, younger version of director and co-writer Steven Spielberg who falls in love with the craft of filmmaking.

LaBelle, who co-starred with Seth Rogan, appeared in several more productions, although his role in Fabelmans would be his first major role in a studio film. His first credited role was in a CTV series. motive in 2013, a series developed by his father, actor and producer Rob Labelle.

keris Hope Hill, Rosie

Cerys Hope Hill (left) works backstage at Rosie with director Gail Maurice. (GAT Productions)

Cerys Hope Hill, who is only seven years old, six at the time of filming, is one of the youngest actors leading a film at this year’s festival. The Kanien’kehá:ka girl from the Six Nations of the Grand River in southern Ontario stars in the film. Rosiean ensemble film that touches on family, childhood, sixties sensation and indigenous identities.

Having never acted before, Hill learned a lot on set after writer/director Gail Maurice discovered him during a talent search across the province. She is currently working on another production by Jennifer Podemsky. Small birdwhich also follows an Indigenous woman searching for her biological family after being taken away during the Sixties sensation.

Dohyun Noel Hwang and Ethan Hwang riceboy Asleep

Dohyun Noel Hwang (far left) and Ethan Hwang (far right) portray the same character at different ages in Anthony Shim’s Rice Boy’s Dream. (TIFF)

Like Fabelmans, riceboy sleeping presents his child hero at different stages of his life. And in the film, directed by Anthony Shim, this role is divided between two Canadian actors: 17-year-old Ethan Hwang and eight-year-old Dohyun Noel Hwang (no relation).

The two share the role of Dong Hyun, a South Korean boy brought to Canada by his mother after his father’s death. Before that, Ethan starred in several projects, most notably as “young Ben” in the Netflix series. Umbrella Academy. For Dohyun, who hails from New Westminster, British Columbia, this is his first role.

Isaiah Lehtinen, I Like movies

Isaiah Lehtinen plays Lawrence in I Like Movies, the feature debut of Toronto-based Chandler Levack. (TIFF)

Born and raised in Nanaimo, British Columbia, and having spent considerable time in Vancouver, Isaiah Lehtinen had to brush up on his natriisms for his role in I like movies. The film, first directed by director Chandler Levack, is about a cinephile and video rental clerk who grew up in Burlington, Ontario in the early 2000s.

At 24, he had only little experience in that period of time. However, he already had acting experience, with roles in good doctorRusso brothers Lethal class and, like Labelle, he was named TIFF Rising Star at this year’s festival. In addition to acting, Lehtinen is a rapper who goes by the pseudonym Hermit.

Zion Matheson, Matthäus Lunot and Harlow Joy, Soft

From left to right: Zion Matheson, Matthäus Lunot and Harlow Joy. All three teenagers will make their feature film debuts at Soft. (Kirk Lisage)

Although a little invisible Soft (previously announced as Pussy) announces the arrival of three young talents in Canadian cinema: Harlow Joy and Zion Matheson, both 13 years old, and 14-year-old Matthäus Lunot.

Soft details the unique experience of growing up as a queer child in Canada, albeit without the typical emphasis on self-discovery: children Soft everyone knows their personalities.

The three stars were discovered after a year and a half search by director and screenwriter Joseph Amenta, who auditioned 300 actors. Lunot, from White Rock, British Columbia, whose father appears in the film as a supporting actor, previously appeared in the Hallmark TV movie in 2021, although this is his first feature film. Joy, a fashion and basketball fan from Toronto, has appeared in several short films. Matheson, a trans girl from Toronto, previously appeared in music video by Dutch DJ Bakermat and Canadian singer Kiesza — and says that now she spends her time studying music and “waiting [her] first Oscar.

Price Maenpaa River, North normal

River Price-Maenpaa (left) and Sarah Gadon in Carly Stone’s North of Normal. The film is an adaptation of the 2014 memoir Cea Sunrise Person. (TIFF)

The Price Maenpaa River from Windsor, Ontario, leads the way at just eight years old. north of normal with actress Sarah Gadon, adaptation of the memoirs of Canadian writer Sia Sunrise Person. Price-Maenpaa’s success in the film industry at such a young age is perhaps not surprising. Both her mother and father are actors, and she has already starred in Tales from the Loop as well as Blue’s Clues.

The film, directed by Carly Stone, follows Person, played by Price-Maenpaa as a child, in search of stability and security that her mother cannot provide.

Sara Monpetit, Falcon Lake

Sarah Monpetit (right) appears at Falcon Lake. The 21-year-old actress returned to the festival for the second time. (TIFF)

Sarah Monpetit, 21, from Quebec landed her first role and TIFF debut just a year ago, starring in Maria Shapdelein – An adaptation of the novel of the same name.

Now she’s back with falcon lake, a contemplative film from writer and director Charlotte Le Bon. It follows teenagers coming of age and mildly terrorizing each other in rural Quebec and is adapted from a graphic novel. Sister, Falcon Lake Bastien Vives.

While Monpetit had established herself as an actress, she was already well known in other circles. As a student at Montreal’s Robert-Gravel High School, she co-founded a climate change student collective and launched the Fridays for Future marches, modeled on those of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Enzo Desmeul Saint-Hilaire, Coyote

Enzo Desmeul St-Hilaire appears in a still from Coyote, Katherine Jerkovich’s new film. (TIFF)

Eight-year-old Enzo Desmeul Saint-Hilaire is also from Montreal. grandson late documentary filmmaker Alain Saint-Hilairehe is filming Coyote like Zachary, an estranged relative of an unfortunate man who is forced to take care of him. From director and screenwriter Katherine Jerkovich, whose film Roads in February won the TIFF Award for Best Canadian Feature Film in 2018 – the film is described as “a touching story about a family trying to rebuild themselves.” Despite the emotional subject matter, Saint-Hilaire says he would like to do comedy as his next role.