New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Julia Roberts She and her family made a statement at the London premiere of “Ticket to Paradise” on Wednesday wearing an outfit with designs that were meaningful to her.

The actress wore a black Alexander McQueen dress embroidered with the words “Love,” “Hope” and “Darling.” The clothing includes her children’s initials, as well as their birth years; hearts with arrows passing through them; Her and her husband’s initials are “JR+HM”: and the year they were married.

Roberts and her husband, cameraman Daniel Moder, met in 2000 and married in 2002. The couple shared three children: twins Hazel and Phineas and Henry. She often says how much she enjoys motherhood.

“I don’t have the luxury of sitting around anymore. I should have had free time before I had kids, but I don’t know what I did with it and I didn’t appreciate it,” Roberts once said. “But it’s a wonderful trade-off. I don’t have time for a pedicure, but I sure am happy. Who cares if your feet look bad?”

Julia Roberts, George Clooney reunite in ‘Ticket to Paradise’ trailer

Also included in the premiere George and Amal Clooney. Amal kept her look simple with a red lip and long hair worn in loose curls. She wore an icy blue sequined dress paired with a metallic silver clutch. Co-star George also kept it simple in a chic navy-blue suit.

Clooney and Roberts have starred in six movies together, including “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Ocean’s Twelve,” “Ocean’s Thirteen,” “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” “Money Monster” and now “Ticket to Paradise.”

In an interview with The New York Times, Roberts said that she had wanted to do another romantic comedy for a while, but was waiting for the right script.

“Also with [‘Ticket to Paradise’], I thought it was a disaster because it would only work if it was George Clooney,” she told the outlet. “Look, George thought it would only work with me. Somehow we both managed, and off we went.”

The two became such good friends working together that it took them 80 takes to get the kissing scene right because they kept laughing.

In “Ticket to Paradise,” Clooney and Roberts play a divorced couple who, after a post-graduation trip to Bali, are forced to work together in their efforts to stop their daughter from marrying a Balinese native.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

She is also acting in the movie Billy Heavy, announced her pregnancy with her second child on the red carpet for the film. Lourd plays the daughter’s best friend who accompanies her on a trip to Bali.

Prior to taking on this role, Lourd appeared in “Booksmart,” “Scream Queens” and the recent “Star Wars” sequel trilogy.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“A ticket to heavenIt will release in theaters on October 21.