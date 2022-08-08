Ticket holders outraged by sudden change of Kultureland venue and artist cancellation

Some ticket holders say they are outraged that the music festival has suddenly changed venues, alerting visitors who have traveled from afar to attend the concert.

Festival “Country of Culture” was supposed to take place at the Markham Fairgrounds on Sunday, but quickly changed the venue to the Ajax Downs Racetrack just before the doors at Markham were due to open at 4pm.

The festival is dedicated to Afro-fusion and R&B music. His first day was yesterday at Markham, but on Sunday, ticket holders were abruptly asked to come to Ajax after a last-minute announcement.

This has created logistical problems for ticket holders, who have complained about a number of problems plaguing the festival this year.

Kultureland organizers tweeted on Sunday afternoon that some artists were unable to perform.

CBC Toronto attempted to contact the organizers via social media and received no response. CBC Toronto also asked to speak to event organizers at Ajax, but they were told they would not be interviewed or commentary.

“This is really a misfortune for people who have made such a journey from afar,” said Nango Sarra Traore. “They didn’t tell us until the last minute.”

Traore was one of several ticket-holders who made it to the Markham Fair Grounds to find it empty, with security guards informing those arriving that the festival had moved to Ajax and would start in two hours.

“We spent a lot of money on the event, so we are going to go,” Traore added.

At Ajax Downs, a line of ticket holders lined the cluttered car park as the festival tents were hastily put up to start the show.

But this did little to please ticket holders, who also learned that some performers had canceled performances.

“We planned the whole weekend in accordance with the festival,” said Sarina Perera. “I’m disappointed, it’s been a long day and a lot of money.”

Perera said Sunday’s festival was supposed to start at noon but was delayed until 4:00 pm before being moved to Ajax and postponed again until 6:00 pm.

“We paid for a full day and now it’s only from 6 to 11,” Perera said. “It’s very disorganized.”

Ticket holders arrived at the Ajax Downs Racetrack to line up for the start of the festival, which they say has faced problems with start times and artist cancellations, as well as last-minute venue changes. (SHS)

Some ticket holders wondered if they would mess with next year’s festival after paying so much money.

Beheshta Morad, who finally made it to Ajax with her friends to attend the festival, said they spent $374 in total. She added that there were also delays and cancellations on the first Saturday of the festival.

Those who paid for VIP tickets like Morad were mixed in with general admissions, effectively making their ticket upgrades pointless.

“I feel deceived, they promised that all these people would come and they inform us as soon as possible that they would not come,” she said.

There were also no refunds.

“All ticket sales are final. There are no refunds or transfers of tickets,” the festival website says.