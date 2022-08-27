New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Last Saturday, Chet Holmgren suffered a season-ending foot injury in a pro-am game in Seattle while guarding LeBron James.

The Oklahoma City Thunder took seven with the second overall pick. But since he will be sidelined through the 2023-24 season, the team has filed for a $4.95 million disabled player exemption. According to the Athletic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Linsfrank, a 190-pounder, suffered an injury. Granting the NBA waiver would give the Thunder additional cap space to replace Holmgren this season. However, this does not give OKC an additional roster spot.

“Certainly, we’re disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he’s had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement.

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren to miss entire NBA season with foot injury

“We know Chet has a long career ahead of him at our organization and the Oklahoma City community. One of the things that impressed us most about Chet’s selection process was his determination and focus. We worked together and supported him throughout his rehabilitation.”

The event Holmgren participated in was sanctioned by the NBA, meaning he would not risk losing pay while he was out.

In his only season at Gonzaga, he averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks in the Bulldogs’ run to the Sweet 16.

Click here to get the Fox News app

In five summer league games, he averaged 14.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.8 blocks.