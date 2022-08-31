Three UIU officers charged with manslaughter of boy in police shooting

The Ontario Police Oversight Service said it had charged three police officers with the murder of a one-year-old boy.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) investigated after it said Ontario police officers shot the boy’s father in his car in Kawarta Lakes, Ontario after he allegedly abducted his child on November 26, 2020.

The child, identified by SIU as 18-month-old Jameson Shapiro, died the same day, and the father died of gunshot wounds about a week later.

The SIU reports that three OPP constables – Nathan Vanderheyden, Kenneth Pengelly and Grayson Kappus – have each been charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of criminal negligence resulting in death in connection with the boy’s death.

“When a tragedy like this happens, it affects families, communities and our entire service. It is devastating when an innocent life is lost during an incident,” OPP Commissioner Thomas Carricke said Wednesday.

“We thank members of the public who waited for the SIU’s findings rather than speculating about what happened. We respect the powers and responsibilities of the SIU and will not comment further while this issue is being considered in the relevant litigation.”

The SIU says the officers are due to appear in court in Lindsey, Ontario on Oct. 6.

The agency has previously said evidence suggests both the boy and his father were killed in the police shooting.