type here...
CANADA Three UIU officers charged with manslaughter of boy in...
CANADA

Three UIU officers charged with manslaughter of boy in police shooting

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


The SIU reports that three OPP constables – Nathan Vanderheyden, Kenneth Pengelly and Grayson Kappus – have each been charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of criminal negligence resulting in death in connection with the murder of a boy in Kawartha Lakes, Ontario , January 19. November 26, 2020 (SHS)

The Ontario Police Oversight Service said it had charged three police officers with the murder of a one-year-old boy.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) investigated after it said Ontario police officers shot the boy’s father in his car in Kawarta Lakes, Ontario after he allegedly abducted his child on November 26, 2020.

The child, identified by SIU as 18-month-old Jameson Shapiro, died the same day, and the father died of gunshot wounds about a week later.

The SIU reports that three OPP constables – Nathan Vanderheyden, Kenneth Pengelly and Grayson Kappus – have each been charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of criminal negligence resulting in death in connection with the boy’s death.

  • Nearly a year after Ontario police shot dead child, father, watchdog agency received FBI report but no answers

“When a tragedy like this happens, it affects families, communities and our entire service. It is devastating when an innocent life is lost during an incident,” OPP Commissioner Thomas Carricke said Wednesday.

“We thank members of the public who waited for the SIU’s findings rather than speculating about what happened. We respect the powers and responsibilities of the SIU and will not comment further while this issue is being considered in the relevant litigation.”

The SIU says the officers are due to appear in court in Lindsey, Ontario on Oct. 6.

The agency has previously said evidence suggests both the boy and his father were killed in the police shooting.

Previous articleTrudeau urges federal leaders to resist aggressive persecution of politicians
Next articleBruce Arians talks Bucs succession plan, focuses on his health after ‘big wake-up call’

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Michigan Board of Canvassers Deadlock on Abortion Rights Initiative Vote

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 31st Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Vulnerable House Democrats largely refuse to say whether there should be any restrictions on abortion

closer Video Joe Oddy responds to abortion attack ad in Colorado Senate...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Ozzy Osbourne opens up about health issues, Parkinson’s disease: ‘It was agony’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

A French tennis player packs his bag before the end of a match at the US Open

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Oklahoma teacher’s wife, daughter accused of raping minor while out of town: report

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on August 31st Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

OnPolitics: DOJ presents strongest impeachment evidence against Trump yet

Good afternoon, OnPolitics readers!One of the most prominent defenders of former President Donald Trump amid the Justice Department's investigation...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

Quebec businesses ramp up opposition to Bill 96 ahead of provincial elections

Pierre-Philippe Lortier of the Canadian Council of Innovators...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

The expedition implements an elaborate plan to salvage a sunken truck near Taloyoak, Nunavut.

Last weekend, Transglobal Car Expedition carried out a...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Threat to French in Quebec is a ‘myth’, Canadian party leader says at campaign launch

Despite new census data showing that a smaller...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Alberta uses record resource windfall to pay off $13.4 billion in debt.

The Alberta government projects it will end fiscal...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News