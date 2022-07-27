New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Three-time PGA Tour winner and former Rookie of the Year Robert Gamage was arrested on battery charges in Florida over the weekend.

Gamage, 54, was taken into custody early Sunday morning in connection with the incident at a residence in Orlando’s Bay Hill neighborhood. USA Today reported.

1990 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year He was charged with battery, which is described under Florida law as “intentionally touching or striking another person against the will of the other,” the report said, citing court records.

He has reportedly been released, but further information on his arrest was not immediately available.

Gamez made his Tour debut in 1989, where he enjoyed the most success of the early years of his career. He reached his highest world ranking (No. 45) the year after he became famous Greg defeated Norman by one stroke on the 72nd hole at the Nestle Invitational — also at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando.

