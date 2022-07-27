closer
Three-time PGA Tour winner and former Rookie of the Year Robert Gamage was arrested on battery charges in Florida over the weekend.

Gamage, 54, was taken into custody early Sunday morning in connection with the incident at a residence in Orlando’s Bay Hill neighborhood. USA Today reported.

Robert Gamez blasts out of the sand on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Tour Players Championship March 26, 2004 at the PGA Tour Players Championship, FL.

1990 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year He was charged with battery, which is described under Florida law as “intentionally touching or striking another person against the will of the other,” the report said, citing court records.

Robert Gamez of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Grand National on July 20, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama.

He has reportedly been released, but further information on his arrest was not immediately available.

Gamez made his Tour debut in 1989, where he enjoyed the most success of the early years of his career. He reached his highest world ranking (No. 45) the year after he became famous Greg defeated Norman by one stroke on the 72nd hole at the Nestle Invitational — also at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando.

Robert Gamez accepts the check after winning the 1990 Nestle Invitational.

He sees his third and last Success on tour 15 years later at the Valero Texas Open.

