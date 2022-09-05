New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Three bottlenose dolphins rescued from a resort hotel in Indonesia in 2019 are now swimming freely – after being rehabilitated by a special animal sanctuary.

The dolphin trio – Johnny, Rocky and Rambo – were rescued by the Uma Lumba Rehabilitation, Release and Retirement Centre.

According to the Associated Press, it is a dolphin conservation facility set up by the Indonesian government in Banyuwedang Bay in western Bali.

Indonesia’s Bali Forestry Department and the Ministry of Forestry, the two conservation agencies that launched the rehabilitation center, are partnering in the initiative, according to Rick O’Barry’s Dolphin Project, a Santa Monica-based nonprofit.

Uma Lumba is the Balinese word for dolphin, according to the Dolphin Project.

The Uma Lumba Rehabilitation, Release and Retirement Center takes in retired dolphins from exhibits.

After three years of care by a rehabilitation center where Johnny, Rocky and Rambo receive labor from the Jakarta Animal Aid Network as well as financial support and supervision from the Dolphin Project, Sept. 3, was freed at Banyuwedang Bay on Saturday.

“It’s an incredibly emotional experience for them to go,” said Lincoln O’Barry, an animal rights activist and campaign coordinator at the Dolphin Project, in an interview with The Associated Press.

O’Barry, 50, is the son of Rick O’Barry, 82, who started the Dolphin Project in 1970 after seeing the loss of dolphins from show business.

In the 1960s, Rick O’Barry coached the Dolphins on the set of “Flipper,” which lasted three seasons.

According to the Dolphin Project, Rick O’Barry changed his career from dolphin trainer to “dolphin defender” after the show dolphin, “Cathy, a dolphin who played flipper most of the time, died in his arms.”

Both father and son O’Barry couple were present during the release of Johnny, Rocky and Rambo.

The three dolphins were captured in Indonesia and spent years in traveling circuses until they ended up in a small chlorinated swimming pool at a resort hotel in northern Bali, according to the Dolphin Project.

“Day after day, [they were] A press release from the Dolphin Project for the Uma Lumba Rehabilitation, Release and Retirement Center in 2020 requires paying tourists during loud theatrical shows.

In their captivity, three dolphins suffered injuries, the Dolphin Project reported.

Johnny, the oldest of the group, suffered skin damage, a pectoral fin injury, a corneal injury, malnutrition, and teeth that fell below the gum line.

This summer, Johnny received dental crowns that allow him to catch his own fish.

According to the Dolphin Project, Rocky and Rambo gained weight and strength during their rehabilitation.

When the Uma Lumba Rehabilitation, Release and Retirement Center opened their underwater gates to free the three dolphins, Johnny, Rocky and Rambo didn’t leave immediately, the Associated Press reported.

It was reported that it took about an hour for the dolphins to enter Banyuwedang Bay.

According to the Associated Press, Johnny was the first to leave.

The three dolphins surrounded the sanctuary and freed them before they left the area.

“They turned around and came back to us one more time, almost to say thank you and goodbye,” Lincoln O’Barry said in a statement. “And then they went straight out to open sea and disappeared.”

The Uma Lumba Rehabilitation, Release and Retirement Center monitors Johnny, Rocky and Rambo through GPS tracking, the news agency reported.

“We don’t know where they’re going to go next,” O’Barry told the AP. “But we wish them good longevity.”

The World Wildlife Fund estimates the global bottlenose dolphin population at around 600,000.

“Dolphins live off fish, and they work cooperatively to bring their prey to the surface for easy feeding,” WWF writes in a typical bottlenose dolphin profile.

“Because they live so close to shore, they are threatened by bycatch, coastal development and environmental degradation.”

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.