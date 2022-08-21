New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Today’s skyrocketing inflation is forcing some families to make drastic lifestyle changes and difficult financial decisions.

Rachel Campos-Duffy, co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekend,” spoke with three moms on Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, about the sacrifices families are making when the economy is volatile.

Those sacrifices are very real.

Here are some of the things mothers have revealed about their families.

Briana Howard, mother of 1 from Virginia

“We’re more thoughtful [about] The way we spend,” said Brianna Howard, a mother of one from Fairfax, Virginia.

“When we go to the grocery store, I’m not mindlessly shopping, but I’m planning and not always getting what we want, but what’s on sale,” Howard continued.

“We’ve been cutting out gym memberships and saving on our cable bill,” she says.

“Again, [it’s] Being more thoughtful about how we spend our money.”

Howard said he thinks the federal government and President Joe Biden should do more to help families struggling with inflation today.

Tina Aviles is a mother of 7 from Texas

“We have the same problem,” said Tina Aviles, deputy director of grassroots operations at Americans for Prosperity – a Texas mother of seven.

“We have to be very careful about what we spend,” she continued.

Aviles added, “I didn’t plan it this way, but I’ve been a parent for the last 30 years.”

“And what I’m noticing now is whether our kids go to camps this year, what camps they go to, what sports they’re going to participate in in the fall — and that’s actually going to affect the long-term outcome of the educational opportunities they have in this lifetime,” she also said.

While Aviles says her children are precious and will do her best to make sure inflation doesn’t cut them short, she notes that millions of families are struggling “in this pay-more, get-less economy.”

Amy Bowman, mother of 3

“Well, like the other two women who talked, we’re more intentional, and we also plan trips with gas and sports and all kinds of things,” Amy Bowman, a mother of three, said of her family’s finances. Approach to today’s inflation.

“I think the thing that hurts us the most is our commitment to buying local,” Bowman added.

“During the pandemic, we made a concentrated effort to support our local businesses and go out to dinner locally and do those kinds of things to keep our communities afloat — and now those opportunities are no longer there.”

“The thing that hurts us the most is our commitment to buy local.”

Bowman also said, “We’re not going out to dinner, we can’t print money when we have things we want to buy so we can’t go to a local market instead of a cheap national chain. Can’t afford it.”

In response to the recent signing of the Anti-Inflation Act, Bowman said Sunday morning that she thinks “printing and spending more money will not improve inflation.”

At this point, she said, compared to the aftermath of 9/11 and the 2008 financial crisis, the light at the end of the tunnel does not appear.

A new estimate from the Brookings Institution, an American think tank and research group dating back to 1916. The new average annual cost of raising two children $18,271 in the US.

That translates to about $310,605, all told, which middle-income families spend to raise two children from birth to age 18.

This is 9% higher than the published forecast for 2020.