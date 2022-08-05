Three more grain carriers allowed to leave Ukraine

Three grain ships were allowed to leave Ukrainian ports on Friday, days after the first grain ship left the country since Russia’s invasion in a hard-won deal to free up more than 20 million tons of Ukraine’s badly needed supplies.

A joint coordination center in Istanbul, set up under the agreement and staffed by officials from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations, has allowed the ships to sail, the center said in a statement Thursday. Two, Polarnet and Rojen, will depart from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, and the third, Navi-Star, from Odessa, the report said. They carry a total of 58,041 metric tons of corn to ports in Turkey, Ireland and the UK.

The ships are expected to depart Friday morning, weather permitting, the statement said. By agreement, their first stop is in Turkish waters for a joint inspection.