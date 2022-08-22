Three months before the World Cup, Qatar detains at least 60 foreign workers to protest late pay

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Just three months before Doha is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar recently arrested at least 60 foreign workers and deported some of them.

The move comes as Qatar faces intense international scrutiny over its labor practices ahead of the tournament. Like other Gulf Arab countries, Qatar relies heavily on foreign workers. The workers’ protest a week ago – and Qatar’s response to it – only adds to the anxiety.

The head of a labor consultancy investigating the incident said the restrictions cast fresh doubt on Qatar’s promises to improve the treatment of workers. “Is it really coming out of reality?” Mustafa Qadri, Executive Director of Group Equidem asked.

In a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday night, the Qatari government acknowledged that “several protesters were detained for violating public security laws.” It declined to provide any information about arrests or deportations.

Video footage posted online showed about 60 workers protesting on August 14 outside the Doha offices of Al Bandari International Group, which includes construction, real estate, hotels, food service and other ventures, protesting about their salaries. Equidem said some of the demonstrators had not received their salaries for up to seven months.

Protesters blocked an intersection on Doha’s C Ring Road in front of Al Shomoukh Tower. The footage matches familiar details of the street, which includes several giant images of Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, looking down on passers-by.

Privately owned Al Bandari International Group did not respond to requests for comment and a telephone number registered in its name was not connected after several attempts to call it.

Qatar’s government has acknowledged that the company has not paid salaries and that its labor ministry will pay “all delayed salaries and benefits” to those affected.

“The company is already under investigation by the authorities for non-payment of wages prior to the incident, and now further action has been taken after missing the deadline to settle the outstanding salary payments,” the government said.

Police later arrested the protesters and put them in a detention center, where some were suffocating without air conditioning, Qadri said. Temperatures in Doha this week reached around 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

Qadri explained that police told those arrested that if they could strike in hot weather, they could sleep without air conditioning.

A detained worker who called Equidem from the detention center explained that up to 300 of his colleagues were from Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Nepal and the Philippines. After the protest, some were paid salaries while others were not. His comments could not be verified.

Qatar, like other Gulf Arab countries, has in the past deported foreign labor exhibitors and tied residency visas to employment. The right to form unions is tightly regulated and available only to Qataris, as is the country’s limited right to assembly, according to Freedom House, a Washington-based advocacy group.

Qatar, a small, energy-rich country on the Arabian Peninsula, is home to the government-funded Al Jazeera satellite news network. However, expression is tightly controlled in the country. Last year, Qatar detained and later deported a Kenyan security guard who wrote and spoke publicly about the plight of migrant workers in the country.

Since FIFA awarded the tournament to Qatar in 2010, the country has taken some steps to correct the country’s employment practices. Kafala included the abolition of the so-called employment system, which tied workers to their employers, telling them whether they could leave their jobs or even leave the country.

Qatar also approved a minimum monthly wage of 1,000 Qatari riyals ($275) for workers and required food and housing allowances for employees who do not receive them directly from their employers.

Activists like Qadri have called on Doha to do more, particularly to ensure workers receive their salaries on time and are protected from abusive employers.

“Have we all been duped by Qatar over the past few years?” Qadri asked if the recent reforms could be a “shield” for the authorities allowing them to continue the labor practices in place.

The World Cup will begin this November in Qatar.

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.