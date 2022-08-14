New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Three people were killed and one injured in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in Chicago.

The incident happened early Sunday morning in the city’s South Shore neighborhood, according to Fox 32 , where four people were struck by a car heading south on the 7000 block of S. Jeffery.

The three male victims were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to police.

Another male victim was taken to Stroger Hospital and his condition is unknown, police said.

A graphic video of the incident circulating on social media shows a car driving into a group of people without showing any sign of slowing down.

Jeffery’s Pub in Chicago said in a Facebook post that the car was traveling at a “high rate of speed.”

“Good morning community. A very unfortunate tragedy occurred early this morning after closing. A small group of people were on the road and were rear-ended by an unknown vehicle at a high rate of speed, injuring several people and killing a few. Our hearts are heavy. Such a sad morning. It happened. And for those who have lost a loved one or a friend, we stand with you. We encourage everyone to always go home and get to their vehicles to make it home safe. And this happened tonight. If anyone has, who did this? Any information to help locate please contact us immediately and you will remain anonymous,” the Facebook post said.

According to the police, no one has been arrested. The incident is under investigation.