Three people were injured in a shooting on the Oakland High School campus Sunday afternoon, according to local reports.

Police responded to reports of a possible shooting at Oakland Technical High School around 1:20 p.m., the East Bay Times reported.

Responding officers found a man on the school’s campus football field with two gunshot wounds to the leg and lower torso. They also found the grazing girl shot dead. Both were treated at the scene and shifted to a separate hospital.

Later Sunday afternoon, a woman was taken to another hospital after being shot in the leg, police told the paper.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or possible shooting suspects. Fox News has reached out to Oakland police and the Oakland Unified School District for more information.

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Oakland at 510-238-3426 or 510-777-8572.