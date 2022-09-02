New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Three people were shot outside a Florida sports bar late Thursday night.

According to WPLG Local 10, the shooting started with an argument over karaoke at the Sandbar Sports Grill in Cutler Bay.

The incident occurred at 11:37 pm ET, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said in an email to Fox News Digital on Friday.

Citing a witness, the station reported that the shooting happened when two men got into an argument and the dispute carried into the parking lot, where one man He took out a gun and started shooting.

Another man with a gun returned fire.

One of them was like, ‘No, it’s my turn,’ and the other one was like, ‘No, it’s my turn,’ and it went from there to a big fight,” Zachary Ramos, who witnessed the shooting, told WPLG. “As we were running away from the shots, bullets were flying past us. . We heard this zip coming over our heads and it was just crazy.”

When Miami-Dade police arrived, they found out A man and a woman were shot and was transported to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition, according to The Miami Herald.

Another man with a gunshot wound was found several blocks away and taken to a medical center in stable condition.

The condition of the victims is unknown and detectives are still working the case, the spokesman said.

The subjects are extensive and anyone with more information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.