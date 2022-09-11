New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, on Saturday morning when an explosion caused smoke from the building, injuring three people and temporarily displacing hundreds of others.

Photos posted by Aurora Fire Rescue showed a large hole in the fourth floor of the building and debris in the street.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear, but residents said it was preceded by smoke and a strange smell.

“I started to smell something, see a little bit [wisps] There’s smoke coming in,” Philip Oransky, a resident of the building, told Fox 31 Denver.

“I wonder what is the safe distance to see the fire, the next thing I know I just hear a loud noise. I see debris flying, there are people lined up in front of the Cheba hut. The first thing I can think is: no safe distance. “

The American Red Cross is setting up temporary shelters for 300 to 400 residents who were displaced as Aurora Fire Rescue investigates the cause of the explosion.

Fox 31 Denver reports that two of the injured victims were designated as “green patients,” meaning they were not seriously injured, while a third victim was taken to Aurora Medical Center.