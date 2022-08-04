Three hikers injured in Icelandic volcanic eruption

The government said the eruption is considered “relatively small” and that the risk to communities and critical infrastructure is low. Fissure eruptions do not typically result in large explosions or significant plumes of ash flying into the stratosphere, the statement said.

But the government said it continues to advise people not to visit the site. The site of the eruption “is a dangerous area and conditions can change quickly,” the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management said. statement on Thursday.

He warned that when the wind weakened, toxic gas could build up, that new lava fountains could open without warning, and that accumulated lava could quickly flow across the ground.

The fissure is about nine miles from a major transport hub, Keflavik Airport, and about 16 miles from the Reykjavik metropolitan area, the government said.

“We have been expecting an eruption somewhere in this area since a series of earthquakes started last weekend,” Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said in a statement. “Of course, we will continue to monitor the situation closely, and now we are also benefiting from the experience gained during last year’s eruption.”

Iceland has a long history of volcanic activity with over 30 active volcanoes. The country is located between two tectonic plates, which are separated by an underwater mountain range from which molten hot rock or magma exudes. Earthquakes happen when magma pushes through plates.