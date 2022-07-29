New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The three GOP front-runners in Missouri’s primary Senate race are all slated to become Senate majority leader if Republicans take back the chamber in November, with Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has vowed not to support.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt, Rep. Vicki Hartzler, R-Mo. and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens all spoke out against Minority Leader McConnell in three separate statements this week.

Schmidt was the first to blast the minority leader while speaking at a campaign event in Columbia, Missouri, on Wednesday. “I think we need new leadership in the Senate,” Schmidt told a reporter.

“Mitch McConnell was elected to the Senate in 1985. I think the priorities of the party have changed dramatically. And I don’t think he’s kept it up. I think I’ve been unspoken through the recent, disastrous infrastructure bill. I support this gun confiscation legislation, the red flag legislation. I don’t support it.” He said.

Schmidt continued: “I’ve been endorsed by Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Mike Lee. I’d love to see one of them run. I’d support that. Mitch McConnell didn’t endorse me and I’m not endorsing him for leadership in the Senate.”

Schmidt took time to bash his primary opponents in his speech, saying that “Vicky Hartzler is weak and Eric Greitens has quit.”

Hartzler criticized McConnell in a press release Thursday. “I’m not going to support Mitch McConnell for Majority Leader. We need a real conservative leader who can stand up to Joe Biden and turn things around. We need someone who has the backbone to fight this train wreck,” Hartzler said.

Like Schmidt, Hartzler recently signed gun control legislation into law. “There’s a red flag provision for gun legislation that Senate leadership supports, and I don’t support it. Cowering to Chuck Schumer is unacceptable. I look at Mitch McConnell and he continues to pander to Senate Democrats. We need bold conservative leadership . . . it’s time to fight back.”

Eric Greitens’ campaign told Fox News Digital Thursday that the former governor is the first candidate in the country to vote against Mitch McConnell.

In a separate statement, Greitens’ campaign said: “They are the only reason [Schmitt and Hartzler] They decided to join Governor Greitens in calling for new Senate leadership — which he did back in 2021 — because they were desperate. They know Governor Greitens is the only America First candidate in the race and have all the momentum heading into Election Day.”

McConnell’s office did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In a statement last fall, McConnell referenced former President Donald Trump’s insistence that the results of the 2020 presidential election were inaccurate, saying, “22 the election will be a referendum on the current administration’s performance, not a retelling of the predictions. What might have happened in 2020.”

A recent Emerson College/The Hill poll revealed Schmidt currently has a 12-point lead over his rivals in the hot Missouri Senate primary race, while a college poll found Greitens ahead in June.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., is the current Senate majority leader, but that could change if Republicans retake the upper chamber this November.

Schmidt, Greitens and Hartzler will face off in the Aug. 2 heat primary for the Missouri Senate seat.