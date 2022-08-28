New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Three Dutch soldiers were shot early Saturday in downtown Indianapolis after what local police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the entertainment district of Indianapolis. Indianapolis police said officers found three men with gunshot wounds and transported them to a local hospital.

The Dutch Defense Ministry said one soldier was in critical condition and two others were conscious, while Indianapolis police told local news outlets that two soldiers were in critical condition and a third was stable.

The ministry said the three soldiers belonged to the commando corps and were in Indiana for training when they were fired upon during their free time in front of the hotel where they were staying.

Soldiers undergoing training at the Muscattuck Urban Training Center, FOX59 Reported.

“This is a major training facility and is used by the DoD as well as other allies,” the Indiana National Guard told the TV station in a statement. “Dutch soldiers visited Indianapolis at the end of their duty day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the soldiers and families during this difficult time.”

Several media outlets have reported that no one has been arrested.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.