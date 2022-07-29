Three burning questions about monkeypox: spread, vaccination, treatment

However, it is clear that monkeypox does not spread easily and has not yet spread to the rest of the population. The average person is not at risk, for example, through store-bought clothing or fleeting interaction with an infected person, as some social media posts suggest.

What you need to know about the monkeypox virus Card 1 of 7 What is monkeypox? Monkeypox is a virus similar to smallpox, but the symptoms are less severe. It was discovered in 1958 after outbreaks occurred in monkeys kept for research. The virus has mostly been found in parts of Central and West Africa, but in recent weeks it has spread to dozens of countries and infected tens of thousands of people, mostly men who have sex with men. On July 23, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency. I’m afraid I might have monkeypox. What should I do? There is no way to test for monkeypox if you only have flu-like symptoms. But if you start noticing red lesions, you should go to an emergency center or your primary care physician, who can order a monkeypox test. Isolate at home as soon as you develop symptoms and wear high quality masks if you need to come into contact with other people for medical care. What is the treatment for monkeypox? If you get sick, treatment for monkeypox usually involves managing the symptoms. Tecovirimat, an antiviral drug also known as TPOXX, may sometimes be used for severe cases. The Jynneos vaccine, which protects against smallpox and monkeypox, can also help reduce symptoms, even if taken after exposure. I live in New York. Can I get a vaccine? Adult men who have sex with men who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days are eligible for vaccination in New York City, as well as those who have close contact with infected people. Eligible people who have conditions that weaken the immune system, or who have a history of dermatitis or eczema, are also strongly encouraged to get vaccinated. People can make an appointment through this site.

People without symptoms cannot spread monkeypox, according to the CDC. But at least one study virus detected in men who did not have any symptoms. The nature of the symptoms also dispersed compared to previous outbreaks.

In Africa, some people have become ill after touching infected animals, eating meat from wild animals, or using medicines made from animals. They often developed fever and body aches, after which a characteristic rash appeared, first on the face, palms and feet, and then all over the body. Infants and pregnant women appeared to be at the highest risk for severe symptoms.

During an outbreak outside of Africa, many patients no fever or respiratory symptoms in general, and the rash is often limited to a few genital or rectal lesions that are easily make mistakes with various sexually transmitted infections.

The UK has now changed its official description of monkeypox to include lesions in the mouth, as well as anal or rectal pain and bleeding. Some scientists suggest that manifestations of the disease in Western countries may accurately reflect the natural course of the virus.