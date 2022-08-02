Threats force Michigan GOP to cancel planned Election Day event at Lansing pub

The Michigan Republican Party canceled a primary election celebration scheduled for Tuesday evening in Lansing after receiving multiple death threats and other promises of violence, a party spokesman said.

Gustavo Portella, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, said staff reported the threats to the Lansing Police Department.

Meet the Republican gubernatorial candidates running against Whitmer in the 2022 Michigan election

It’s Michigan primary election day: Everything you need to know

Before the cancellation, Michigan Republicans had planned to celebrate their candidates downtown at Kelly’s Irish Pub on South Washington Square on Tuesday night, Portella said. He expected about 100 people, including state Republican legislators and party officials, to attend the event.

The threats included potentially deadly attacks against staff members and the party’s headquarters on Seymour Avenue in Lansing. On Tuesday morning a man shouted at female staff members, threatened to shoot them and said he wanted to “enslave women” and set the building on fire.

“The female employee who was verbally assaulted has worked in the party for 10 years and has never seen this kind of violence,” Portella said.

Lansing Police Department spokesman Jordan Gulkis said the department responded to the incident at party headquarters around 7:42 a.m. this morning.

“The suspect was not there when officers arrived. Lansing police officers maintained contact with someone at the address to ensure the suspect did not return. All future shifts are notified to pay special attention to that area,” she said in a statement. was

No arrests have been made, she said.

The primary election is a pivotal moment for Michigan Republicans: The party is poised to select a nominee to run against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall. The race is heating up, but the party is holding a unity event Wednesday with its endorsed candidates for attorney general and secretary of state. Portella said the event will go ahead, but the party is hiring additional security.

The Michigan Democratic Party has not planned a comparable event for Tuesday and has not received any recent threats, a spokeswoman said.

Many appeared to mock Republicans in light of the news, implying that GOP members like former President Donald Trump have made threats in the past.

Florida man to Michigan Rep. Rashida Talib sentenced for death threats

Man sentenced to 1 year for bomb threat at Michigan Capitol

“Never thought a leopard would eat my* face,” Roderica Applewhite tweetedA spokesman for the Michigan Democratic Party.

Portella blasted these and other comparable criticisms.

“It is unfortunate that members of the opposition party would seize on this and make fun of the situation, but that is the kind of politics they play these days,” he said in a statement.

“Our party will not stop, and we will continue to work tirelessly for Republican policies despite continued threats. Violence against women of any kind should never be tolerated.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has repeatedly said that threats against elected officials are on the rise and has condemned these acts. A spokesman said any threat “should be fully reported to local law enforcement and may also be reported to the Attorney General’s Department.”

Contact Dave Boucher at dboucher@freepress.com or 313-938-4591. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Boucher1.