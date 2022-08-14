Threat to Ukrainian nuclear power plant grows as fighting rages

ZAPORIZHIA, Ukraine — The main front of Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine appears to have shifted precariously to the south of the country, threatening a catastrophe at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and could lead to a decisive struggle for an important regional capital. captured by Russia at the start of its invasion.
Initially centered in the north around the capital, Kyiv, and then turned into a fierce skirmish in the east, involving months of artillery duels that claimed thousands of lives on both sides, the war has entered a new and, each side hopes, decisive phase.
With fighting raging around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant and the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, about 60 miles down the Dnieper River from the nuclear plant, the south is now where both Russia and Ukraine have concentrated their firepower — and their hopes of avoiding a stalemate. which can take years.
Over the weekend, Russia used the area around the nuclear power plant, which it seized from Ukraine in March, as a staging area for attacks on Ukrainian positions. He fired heavy howitzer fire at the nearby Ukrainian-held city of Nikopol, according to local authorities.
The intensifying fighting around the power plant, which has forced local residents to flee and raised concerns about radiation risk far beyond Ukraine, came as Russian troops in Kherson were surrounded by Ukrainian military forces.
The precarious position of Russian troops in Kherson, who were largely cut off from their main source of supply after Ukraine destroyed the last of four bridges across the Dnieper, has given rise to speculation about their fate.
Some Saturday reports said Russian commanders had already retreated from the city. Regional MP Serhiy Khlan told Ukrainian television Sunday that Russia is moving its command center in Kherson across the Dnieper to safer territory on the eastern bank.
However, senior Ukrainian military sources said they saw no evidence that Russian commanders were retreating. Analysts warn that Ukrainian politicians have an interest in exaggerating Russia’s problems in order to boost morale and demoralize Russian troops.
But Russian forces in Kherson are clearly facing difficulties now that their supply lines have been compromised. And Mr. Hlan said the only way to get to Russian-held territory on the eastern bank of the Dnieper was to use pontoon bridges or cross the badly damaged bridges on foot, without equipment.
Our coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian war
The all-out offensive on Kherson, long threatened by Ukraine but so far limited to attacks on nearby villages and warnings to Russian troops stationed there, has made Moscow particularly eager to keep the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant up the Dnieper in the northeast.
His goal is to pin down Ukrainian troops and prevent them from joining the battle for Kherson, the first major city captured by Russia at the beginning of the war. Ukraine through the reservoir on the Dnieper.
In an address to his country on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of “nuclear blackmail” and warned Russian soldiers at the Zaporizhia plant that they were a “special target” for Ukraine’s security services and military.
But the Ukrainian military said their options were limited. He fears that if his forces return fire on the Russians, they could hit the sprawling Zaporozhye facility, the first operational nuclear power plant in the war zone.
As fighting rages near active reactors and nuclear waste storage facilities, the United States and the European Union have called for a demilitarized zone around the plant. But residents fearful of a nuclear holocaust are already rushing to leave the area, and the situation is getting dire, Dmitry Orlov, the exiled mayor of the nearby town of Energodar, said in an interview Sunday.
“The situation is getting worse every day,” he said.
Mr. Orlov said he spoke to a shift supervisor at the nuclear plant on Sunday morning and was told that the whistle and roar of artillery fire was now heard almost continuously. “They shoot day and night,” Mr. Orlov said. According to Mr. Orlov, the shift supervisor intended to kick his family out of the area and considered not returning.
Since Russia took over the plant in March, its army has controlled the facility, while Ukrainian engineers have continued to operate it. The workstations, according to Mr. Orlov, are “trying to get their wives and children out” while still on duty at the nuclear site. The exodus of Ukrainian workers from the facility will increase the risk that the reactors, even if they are not hit by missiles, could fail without being looked after by trained personnel.
Fighting has also intensified in Russian-occupied Energodar, which is about three miles from the nuclear plant. Russian troops are firing rocket artillery from the outskirts of the city, Mr. Orlov said.
The state-owned Energoatom, which runs Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, said in a statement on Sunday that one person was killed in Russian shelling near Energodar and that two nuclear plant workers were wounded.
Russia has also continued to exert pressure around the city of Donetsk in the north, where proxy militias under the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic are nibbling at Ukrainian positions along a frontline largely frozen since 2014, when Russia first invaded eastern Ukraine and seized Crimea.
On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had taken full control of the village of Peski on the outskirts of Donetsk, but the British Intelligence Agency said late on Saturday that the village “probably remains contested.”
According to the British agency, Russia’s main goal last week “probably was the reorientation of units to strengthen the south of Ukraine.”
After months of uneven fighting and gradual Russian gains in Donetsk Oblast and other parts of eastern Ukraine, Russia has now shifted its efforts to the south, where any major Ukrainian gains could jeopardize Russian control over Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula it has seized. in 2014. Ukraine has warned that it will be tasty for the Russian armed forces: at least eight Russian military aircraft were destroyed last week in a series of explosions at a Russian airbase in Crimea.
All night and until Sunday morning, Russian howitzers fired on the Ukrainian city of Nikopol, the Ukrainian military governor of the city, Yevgeny Etushenko, said in a Telegram message.
Russia denies attempting to cause a Ukrainian fire at the nuclear power plant and says Ukraine alone is responsible for any damage to the facility, which consists of six separate nuclear reactors.
Former employees who have fled say they saw Russian military equipment at the plant and that Russia has been assembling heavy weapons there for weeks.
As conditions in and around the plant worsened and the flight of civilians from the area accelerated, long lines of vehicles carrying fleeing civilians formed around Energodar over the weekend.
“The locals are leaving the city,” said the former engineer, who for security reasons asked to be called only by his first name, Aleksey.
Engineers say the yard-thick reinforced concrete shields protect the reactors from even direct hits. However, the international community is concerned that the shelling could start a fire or cause other damage that could lead to a nuclear accident.
The complex’s six pressurized water reactors retain most of the radiation sources, reducing risks. After the pressurized water reactors failed at the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan in 2011, Ukraine upgraded the Zaporozhye site to ensure shutdown even after the loss of cooling water outside the containment, former plant engineer Dmitry Gortenko said in an interview.
According to Oleksiy, who left in June, most Ukrainian employees are not fleeing, but are sending their families. Energodar was built for factory workers during the Soviet era and had a pre-war population of around 50,000.
Michael Schwirtz provided reporting from Odessa, Ukraine, and Mark Santora from Kyiv.