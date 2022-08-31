Threat to French in Quebec is a ‘myth’, Canadian party leader says at campaign launch

The leader of the Party of Canada of Quebec (CaPQ) says his party has no specific plans to ensure that the French language is protected in the province, in part because he doesn’t think it needs protection.

“The idea that the French language is under threat in Quebec is a myth,” Colin Standish said at the opening of his fledgling party’s campaign on Tuesday.

“There is no statistical evidence of the pernicious decline of the French language in this province.”

His comments come ahead of provincial elections on October 3 and following census data released by Statistics Canada this month that showed the proportion of people in Quebec who primarily speak French at home. continues to shrink while the number of English speakers in the province increased.

Created to combat disgruntled English-speaking and minority voters, the CaPQ reinforced its message of solidarity with English-speaking voters, saying it was time for the provincial government to end the divisive language and ethnic wars.

Standish joined CBC Daybreak’s Sean Henry to discuss how he would attract voters, both English and French. (Thomas Cobbet Labonte)

In an interview with CBC DawnStandish did not refer to the government agency’s data, but said that “depriving human rights, damaging the economy and punishing” people is not the way to protect French heritage and culture in the province.

He specifically referred to Bill 96, the new law of the Coalition d’Avenir Québec (CAQ) government to protect the French language, and Bill 21, which banned the wearing of religious symbols by some public servants.

“The fact that this province is becoming more and more diverse – with newcomers, with people who define their lives as they want to be – is not a problem either from my point of view or from the point of view of the party.”

LISTEN | Colin Standish talks to CBC Daybreak host Sean Henry:

Dawn Montreal 16:32 Our conversation with the Canadian Party of Quebec Our next provincial election will take place on October 3rd. On the eve, we invite the leaders of the main political parties to the Rassvet studio. Joining Daybreak host Sean Henry today is Colin Standish, leader of the Canadian Party of Quebec.

Strongly opposed to both laws, Standish said his party would repeal them, as well as Bill 40, which abolished most school boards in the province and converted them into service centers.

If elected, Standish stated that he would constructively promote the French language “which does not deprive Canadians of their rights and freedoms in Quebec.”

Ensuring access to English-language services

Standish has criticized the Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ) – traditionally the home of English-speaking voters – for what he says is the party’s inconsistent stance on Bill 96. Liberals have faced criticism from many English-speaking voters who have said they believe , the party did not do enough to protect their interests.

Since the founding of his Federalist Party on June 15 this year, Standish has said that language rights, the rights of minorities and indigenous peoples will be the focus of the CaPQ campaign, as well as bilingualism, religious freedom and national unity.

“We will fight for the rights of all Quebecers, including the English-speaking minority,” he said.

To that end, Standish promised to create an English-language services law that would include an ombudsman, a commissioner, a new ministry, and a minister to ensure access to English-language services.

Standish also promised to apply sect. 23.1(a) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms to permit any Canadian citizen residing in Quebec whose first language of instruction was English to attend an English school, even if no one in their family has attended an English school.

“We will allow freedom to reign in regards to education in Quebec… from kindergarten to university, that is what we would propose to the National Assembly from day one,” he said.

When asked if he considers himself a one-issue party, Standish said that while the CaPQ is rooted in minority and language rights, that doesn’t stop it from reaching out to French speakers and other issues that are important to all Quebecers.

However, on the third day of the campaign, Standish said the party’s platform, which he said would address issues such as health care, the cost of living, the economy and gun control, would be unveiled “toward the end of the campaign.”

In any case, the party has no chance of forming a government, as it has only 19 candidates running in 125 Quebec districts.

Standish said he had a few more candidates being tested, but as a new party, he knew his chances of getting enough candidates were slim.

“We have always had aspirations 125 [candidates] represent all Quebecers, but it has always been about the realization that we were founded two and a half months ago and we are focused on Western Quebec, Montreal, the South and North Coasts and East Townships, where we are proud to have candidates.” Standish said.