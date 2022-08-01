Thousands of people are stranded without water in the Haitian capital, officials say

(CNN) Thousands of Haitians are stranded in the capital Port-au-Prince without water, food or other essentials, according to aid groups and local officials.

Residents of Cité Soleil’s neighborhood have been separated by the ongoing feud rival groups The neighborhood is scrambling for control, according to Mayor Joel Genius.

“The situation is critical and it’s getting worse day by day. My team and I have 52 dead and 110 people injured. These gangs have been firing for almost a week now and they still have ammunition,” Janis told CNN on Wednesday.

“I’m asking the government to intervene before more people die, thousands of people are stranded without food and water,” said Janis, who himself is in hiding.

Medical humanitarian group Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) warned earlier in the week that lives were at risk due to difficulties in delivering vital aid, including water, to the troubled Cité Soleil area of ​​Brooklyn.

Read on