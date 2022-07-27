type here...
Thousands of North Carolina felons can now register and vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in North Carolina who are serving felony sentences but are not yet behind bars can now register to vote and cast ballots following an appeals court ruling.

The State Board of Elections said the expansion of who can register to vote began on Wednesday – the day after local elections were held in more than a dozen localities.

The change continues by challenging a 1973 law that prevented a convicted felon from restoring voting rights while on probation, parole or post-release supervision.

A panel of trial judges struck down the law in March, It declared that it violated the state constitution because it discriminated against black residents.

The state’s highest court agreed in May to hear an appeal of that decision, and the case is pending.

But the judges did not touch the appeal court ruling It prevented registration requests from incarcerated or out-of-jail offenders from being fulfilled until Tuesday only. So these applicants — for now and unless the Supreme Court overturns the trial court ruling — can vote starting with the November general election.

    According to evidence cited in the 2021 trial, more than 56,000 people in North Carolina were barred from registering under the challenged law. North Carolina has more than 7.3 million registered voters.

    Voting rights advocates have scheduled an event for late Wednesday in downtown Raleigh to draw attention to the changes and help these felons register. Rev. from Goldsboro among the speakers. William Barber, co-chair of the National Poor People’s Campaign and representative of groups that first challenged the law in 2019.

