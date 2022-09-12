Thousands of international students are still waiting for permission after the start of the academic year in Canada

When welcome posters were hung on Canadian higher education campuses last week and orientation events were echoed, thousands of international students were still back in their countries, waiting to hear about the status of their study permits.

Mackenzie Metcalf, executive director of the Canadian Alliance of Student Associations, says the organization is hearing from several frustrated international students who are suffering from backlogs at Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

“These delays are really impacting how students experience campus,” Metcalfe said. “That means students won’t be able to visit campus until mid-September, maybe even October, so they’re missing welcome week, getting to know campus, getting to know friends, and the things that really matter to any student at the university.”

With international students already paying significantly higher tuition fees, advocates are pushing for the government to prioritize and process study permits faster. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says it is increasing staffing and upgrading its systems to increase capacity and address issues in the short term.

As of August 18, the number of study permit applications to be processed is 163,600, according to IRCC. It states that 64% of these apps are currently within the 60 day service standard. This potentially leaves thousands of students whose applications may not be ready by the start of the school year.

Anxiety is high for international students

Metcalfe says this period of time in post-secondary education is especially important for students coming from another country, and any delay could also lead to additional financial hardship.

“Even pushing back their start date by a couple of weeks could have thousands of dollars in repercussions in terms of rent and meals, as well as flight and accommodation rescheduling to study in Canada,” she said.

Some of these students fear they may lose a semester of school and say they are very worried about the situation.

Victoria from Russia said she applied for a study permit in January 2022 after being accepted into Ottawa’s Algonquin College of Design program.

“I postponed the start of classes twice – in May and September 2022,” she said. CBC News agreed to use only her first name as she fears the revelation will affect her statement.

According to IRCC, the average processing time for a study permit from outside Canada is 12 weeks, not including the time required to send an application between the VAC and its office. Victoria says she is now eight months old.

“I’m afraid I won’t get an answer before the end of the year,” she said.

More information needed from IRCC: Lawyer

Lev Abramovich, an immigration and refugee lawyer at Abramovich & Tchern Immigration Lawyers, says the international students he worked with were angry and confused.

“Imagine you met all the requirements, paid $50,000 for your first year, you are excited about going to the University of Toronto… you rented an apartment and the best years of your adult life are about to begin, and instead you skipped a year.” , Abramovich said, referring to a situation faced by one of his clients.

Immigration lawyer Lev Abramovich believes Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, which processes study permit applications, should have made clearer communication with international students as it dealt with the backlog. (Contributed by Lev Abramovich)

Abramovich told CBC News that IRCC should have taken more responsibility in communicating with students so they can make more informed decisions.

“If IRCC looked at the numbers, looked at how much resources they have, and said, ‘Unfortunately, many of you will not be processed,’ you could act accordingly. It didn’t happen,” he said.

IRCC says it’s working on backlog

In a statement emailed to CBC Toronto, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada spokesperson Julie LaFortune said the department was able to process 84,000 study permits and 21,000 renewal applications in August, allowing international students currently in Canada, continue your studies. .

“In order to keep Canadians updated on our progress in closing the backlog, IRCC publishes monthly data on our website,” Lafortune said.

According to the statement, IRCC also recently announced that the department will hire up to 1,250 new employees by the end of autumn to increase processing capacity and handle backlogs in the short term.

“IRCC is moving towards a more integrated, modernized and centralized work environment to help speed up application processing worldwide,” she wrote.

Victoria says that if she could apply for higher education again, she would prefer to study in another country. So far, she said, she’s shelled out $8,200, the amount of her tuition deposit.

“If I had known about this, I would never have applied to Canada,” she said.