Thousands of bees removed from Cape Breton home and taken in by local businesses

A Cape Breton resident who recently discovered thousands of bees buzzing outside her home says she’s glad they’ve found a new home with a local business trying to rebuild it after a winter disaster.

“I’m just glad they were able to use it and many others in the community will be able to use it too,” Charlene McEachern said after the bees were safely removed.

McEachern said her family’s farmhouse has been empty for many years. The old property is on the back side of Gillis Mountain in Broad Cove.

Earlier this month McEachern discovered a large colony of bees living in the side of the estate. She contacted a local apiary and they removed most of the wall along with 80,000 bees.

Local beekeepers jumped at the chance

Lindsey de Bont owns the Screen Door apiary and farm located in Sky Glenn. She and her husband became aware of the colony when McEachern posted a message on a local Facebook group for help removing it. de Bont said they jumped at the chance.

Lindsey de Bont helped remove the hive. She said her business lost over 100,000 bees this winter to mites.

“Some parts of the ridge were quite dark, which means they have been there for a while,” de Bont said. “The bees were walking on it and then you could see the comb, which was very light and was brand new this year, so they were there for a while and completely filled the space they were in.”

She and her husband spent a whole day pulling the beehive out of the farmhouse’s racks. Although they are relatively new to beekeeping, they were thrilled with the opportunity, especially after a hard beekeeping winter.

de Bont gave McEachern a jar of honey from Broad Cove. Both were happy to see the bees moved safely.

de Bont said the couple had varroa mites in their hives last year. Ticks live on the backs of bees and feed on them.

“It was a bigger problem than we thought, so we lost all of our hives over the winter,” she said.

de Bont said she lost eight hives and over 100,000 bees to the mites.

She said getting a mature, healthy beehive from McEachern’s property would go a long way in her business.

McEachern said that de Bont gave her family a jar of honey and some honeycombs. She is happy to have helped a local business.

“It’s the Cape Breton way of doing things,” McEachern said.

This wouldn’t have happened without the bear.

This whole episode could never have happened without the intervention of a hungry bear.

McEachern said she found the hive because she was examining damaged roof tiles and claw marks on the cladding of the house the bear was trying to break into.

Looking at the pictures, McEachern saw what had caught the bear’s attention.

“I zoomed in and noticed that there were actually honeycombs between the boards,” she said. “So that was a really big surprise for us.”

A bear trying to get at the honey alerted McEachern to the existence of a beehive within the walls.

McEachern said that the bear did not appear to be doing well in its search for honey.

“Probably the bear was stung too hard and was just trying to get into the house the other way,” she said.

