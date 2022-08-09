New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The National Park Service says California highway and park roads will be closed after a rare 1,000-year rainfall event caused devastating flooding.

State Route 190 will be closed through next week as Caltrans crews continue to clean up after flash flooding.

About 30 miles of highway were partially or completely covered under flood debris in Death Valley National Park after Friday’s storms, the agency said.

So far, workers have been able to remove debris from about 20 miles of road and 60% of the debris has been removed from the highway.

Over 1,000 staff and guests were stranded in Death Valley National Park due to significant flooding

State Route 178 E from Shoshone to Lower Badwater Gate will also be closed, as will all park roads.

However, conditions may change as additional thundershowers are expected in the region.

A year’s worth of rain fell in a three-hour period last weekend, causing widespread damage.

Major impacts include the loss of a key part of the Cow Creek water system and damaged asphalt on roadways.

Conditions are still being assessed, vehicle access is impossible with some damage.

To date, there have been no injuries from the historic flood event.

Hundreds of staff and hundreds of guests were stranded there due to monsoon weather.

“Death Valley is an incredibly beautiful place,” said park superintendent Mike Reynolds in a statement. “It’s the hottest place in the world and the driest place in North America. This week’s 1,000-year flood is another example of this extreme climate.”