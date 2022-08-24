Thoughts and prayers for spectators who complain that no one cares about women’s sports | opinion

If you hear a muffled wail from a man cave or a mumble that a misogynist in general can’t understand, give some thoughts and prayers.

Tuesday “No one cares about women’s sports!” the crowd

In less than an hour it was announced that the women’s college basketball title game would be shown on ABC and The NWSL’s championship airs in primetime on CBS. That is true. National shows for two of the biggest events in women’s sports, with no cable or streaming subscription required.

“This is a historic announcement for our league and our sport,” said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman.

And very outdated. Not out of charity or pity, but instead, female athletes earned it.

Advocates have long argued, contrary to what you might believe, that there is a market for women’s sports. They need the right platform.

The ratings over the past few years have proven that to be true.

A national championship featuring South Carolina and UConn The most-watched college basketball game, men’s or women’s, on ESPN since 2008. The 4.85 million viewers represented an 18 percent increase from the 2021 championship game and a 30 percent increase from 2019.

Women’s College World Series Averaged 1.1 million viewers, the third straight year it topped one million, with the championship series averaging 1.6 million viewers. It follows the Women’s College World Series and the College Cup, soccer’s national championship set Ratings records last season.

The WNBA made the announcement Thursday afternoon Ratings for the playoffs are up 39 percent from last year So far, Sunday’s game between the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun is the most-watched playoff game in 15 years.

It’s after the league Ratings across all networks were up 16 percent during the regular season, building on last year’s 49 percent increase. The regular-season finale between the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces, a sneak peak at a playoff semifinal matchup, was the most-watched WNBA game in 14 years, reaching 1.1 million viewers.

National TV games are rare for the NWSL — that is expected to change when the league’s three-year contract expires next year — but the league has averaged more than 400,000 viewers for its four games on CBS so far this season. That includes 456,000 for a preseason game between the San Diego Wave and Angel City FC, two expansion teams.

Last year’s NWSL title game drew 525,000 viewers despite the midday Eastern kickoff.

Oh, and Fox announced last week Stream the US Women’s Oct. 7 friendly against England on a major network. It attracted 17 million people after the Three Lionesses’ victory over Germany in the European Championship final, making it the most-watched TV show in England so far this year.

“I was told, ‘Oh, it doesn’t rate, Carol. No eyebrows.’ And I go, ‘It’s not rated because no one can see it!’ “Carol Stiff, who oversaw women’s sports programming at ESPN before retiring last summer, told USA TODAY Sports earlier this year.

“I keep using the saying, ‘If you build it, they will come,'” Stiff said.

Now, men committed to trashing women’s sports — and it’s almost exclusively men — point out that even with improved ratings, audiences for women’s sports still don’t compare to men’s sports. And that’s mostly true.

But that’s also like cheering when someone wins a 100m race after giving a 60m head start.

Title IX celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this summer, and the NCAA hosted its first women’s basketball tournament 10 years after the landmark legislation was enacted. The WNBA is in its 26th season, while the NWSL is in its 10th season. The NFL, NBA and NCAA men’s tournaments will no longer be where they have been for 75 years or more.

Those leagues no longer exist in the beginning. Until the NFL merger every team had all its games on TV. It wasn’t until 1968 that networks showed serious interest in televising the NCAA Men’s Tournament. NBA games were still shown on tape delay in the 1980s.

The potential for women’s sports is vast, and Tuesday’s announcements are a reflection of that. If someone says otherwise, it reflects on them.

Follow USA TODAY sports columnist Nancy Armor on Twitter @nrramour.