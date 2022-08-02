Thompson, Maloney turn up heat on Secret Service watchdog, mention possible coverup of missing texts

Thompson and Maloney requested interviews and documents about the Secret Service investigation by August 8.

The chairs expressed ‘serious concerns’ about Kafari’s independence and possible cover-up.

Kafri lost the lessons learned in May 2021 and gave up trying to restore them in July.

WASHINGTON – Two key House committee leaders have sought interviews and internal documents from the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general, citing a possible cover-up of an investigation into missing Secret Service texts during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Rap. Benny Thompson, D-Miss., who heads the special panel investigating the attacks and the Homeland Security Committee, and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, DNY, head of the Oversight and Reform Committee, turned up the heat by calling Monday. Determine the urgent need for information and the Monday deadline.

“We are writing with serious new concerns over your lack of transparency and independence, which threatens the integrity of critical investigations conducted by your office,” Thompson and Maloney wrote to Inspector General Joseph Caffrey, who they asked. have been removed from the investigation.

Kafri has not formally responded to Monday’s letter or the July 26 letter urging him to step aside.

The Secret Service named 24 employees inadvertently erasing texts around Jan. 6 during a routine phone update.

The latest letter comes after lawmakers obtained evidence when Kafri’s office learned the texts went missing in May 2021 — earlier than the previously announced December. The inspector general decided to abandon efforts to recover the texts in July 2021, nearly a year before Congress was notified of their erasure, according to lawmakers.

“The committees have obtained new evidence that your office secretly abandoned efforts to collect text messages from the Secret Service more than a year ago,” the lawmakers wrote. “These documents also indicate that your office may have taken steps to cover up the extent of the missing records, raising further concerns about your ability to independently and effectively carry out your duties as Inspector General (IG).”

The committees sought Secret Service texts to learn more about what happened that day and how the administration responded.

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified about an overheard dispute between former President Donald Trump and his Secret Service details. The texts could potentially have helped to corroborate her testimony.

Members of former Vice President Mike Pence’s Secret Service detail said they feared for their lives as a violent mob ransacked the Capitol.