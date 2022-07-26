Thompson, Maloney call for Secret Service watchdog to be removed from investigation of deleted texts

WASHINGTON — Two leaders of key House committees wrote Tuesday to urge the inspector general to step aside in the investigation into Secret Service texts that were deleted during the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

The deletion, which Secret Service officials have said was unintentional, is now part of a criminal investigation. But Joseph Caffrey, the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general, failed to notify the committees about the break for months.

Rap. Benny Thompson, D-Miss., who heads the committee investigating the attack, and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D.N.Y., head of the Oversight and Reform Committee, said the watchdog failed to promptly notify Congress as required by law. After learning about the missing texts in December.

“Omission leaves Congress in the dark about key developments in this investigation and could cost researchers precious time to obtain relevant evidence,” the lawmakers said.

Kafri previously declined to investigate the Secret Service for unnecessary use of force and its protocols for protecting officers during the coronavirus pandemic, lawmakers said.

“This is not the first time Inspector General Kafri has shown reluctance to investigate the Secret Service,” the lawmakers said. “This is an example of the inspector general recusing himself from an ongoing investigation when there are concerns about his independence.”

The letter was sent to Cafari and Alison Lerner, who chairs the Council of the Inspector General on Integrity and Efficiency. Lawmakers asked Lerner to replace Kafri.

Kafri did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The committees sought texts from Secret Service agents on January 6 to learn more about what happened that day and how the administration responded. The Inspector General has launched a criminal investigation.

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified about what she heard about the dispute between former President Donald Trump and his Secret Service details. The texts could potentially have helped to corroborate her testimony.

Members of former Vice President Mike Pence’s Secret Service detail said they feared for their lives as a violent mob ransacked the Capitol.

The four committees requested text from the Department of Homeland Security on January 16, 2021. But the Secret Service deleted the texts on January 27, 2021, during a phone-replacement project. The inspector general requested electronic communications from the Secret Service in February. 26, 2021.

Secret Service officials have said they are cooperating with the investigation, but that the text was deleted inadvertently.

The inspector general is supposed to “immediately” notify Congress of “particularly egregious or egregious” abuses, according to the lawmakers. But Kafri did not notify lawmakers of the missing texts in December or after learning of them in a semiannual report to Congress in March.

“We are writing to express our grave concern with Inspector General Caffrey’s failure to promptly notify Congress of critical information while conducting an investigation into the Secret Service’s preparation for and response to the January 6, 2021, uprising at the U.S. Capitol,” Thompson and Maloney said. wrote