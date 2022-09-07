Thomas the Tank Engine and Peppa Pig greet friends with autism and two moms

Enlarge this image switch title Michael Bowles/Mattel

Two favorite children’s TV shows have added new characters that more closely reflect real people: Thomas and friends will have their first autistic train character, and Peppa Pig included a same-sex couple in the episode, which aired in the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

Brake Wagon Bruno, a new character voiced by an autistic child actor, is about to embark on a journey across the Island of Sodor, joining Thomas the Tank Engine in an extended Thomas and friends.

TV Julia, a muppet with autism, has joined the cast of Sesame Street.

Bruno is set to debut his first episode on Monday, September 12 in the US and later this month in Canada and the UK. The American version of Bruno is voiced by Chuck Smith, a 10-year-old boy from Toronto, Canada. . In the UK, the role went to Elliott Garcia, a 9-year-old from Reading in the south-east of England.

“Bruno is a retard, a new friend of Thomas and his friends, and he’s also autistic, just like me,” Garcia said in a press release sent to NPR. “He is a funny, smart and very calm character. He can get really depressed, he can freak out and use comedy to get out of the situation.”



Peppa Pig’s friend says she has two moms

While Bruno’s arrival was hailed in joint press releases on both sides of the Atlantic, the producers Peppa Pig, other British exports have taken a more restrained approach to adding variety, with subtle reference to a same-sex couple.

In an episode titled “Families”, which aired on British Channel 5Peppa’s friend Penny Polar Bear is part of a playgroup where young animals like Susie the Sheep and Freddie Fox share drawings of their families.

“I am Penny Polar Bear. I live with my mom and my other mom,” Penny said as she showed off her drawing in the kitchen with her parents. Cambridgeshire Live. “One mom is a doctor and the other cooks spaghetti, I love spaghetti.”

like in UK pink news site notes, online petition has been urging show producers to include same-sex parents for about two years now.

“Well, what do you know? My children saw the first same-sex couple in Peppa Pig, and the end of the world did not come, ”comments one of the Britons. said via twitter.

On “Thomas” Bruno will show his emotions

Thomas and friends produced by Mattel Television, which states that the character of Bruno was developed with input from autistic writers and advocacy groups including the Autistic Self-Defense Network, Easterseals Southern California, and the National Autistic Society of Great Britain.

The TV show’s steam locomotives often make up for mishaps as they keep up with Sodor’s passenger and freight schedules. The show’s producers say the nuances in how Bruno faces these situations can help autistic kids see themselves in the character, from his sense of humor and attention to detail to his dislike of loud noises.

“He can wave his ladder to tell you if he’s upset or really excited, so he can use his items to show you how he feels,” Garcia said. “I care about his earmuffs because if there’s a very loud noise, I can’t handle it. I can worry a lot about things, I have to think of new strategies, just like Bruno.”

“Bruno is a jolly, punning brake car” who helps other trains keep heavy loads stable and likes to stick to a schedule. Mattel said as he declared the character.

This is the latest step to add variety and excitement to the story of Thomas the Tank Engine, the daring train that Reverend W. Awdry created for his son in 1945. In an effort to modernize the show, its producers have in recent years worked on gender balance and included characters from Asia, Africa and Australia.