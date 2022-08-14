This TV series tells us about our escape from three monsters that haunt America

(CNN) At some inconspicuous moment in pop culture history, the Devil bore.

Scenes from movies and TV that once inspired terror—ghosts possessing the body of a young girl, dark prophecies about the number 666, preachers warning terrified congregations about the “father of lies”—are now passé.

The stylish procedural, which has been described as “‘X-Files’ meets ‘The Exorcist,'” follows David (Mike Colter), a Roman Catholic priest who works with Kristen (Katja Herbers), a skeptic turned clinical psychologist. and Ben (Aasif Mandvi), a tech-savvy atheist, to investigate mystical events on behalf of the Catholic Church. Their mission is to dispel or validate alleged miracles, demonic possessions, and other unexplained phenomena.

The show has been a critical and commercial hit. It is the most popular show on Paramount+ and its third season has grossed 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes . Everyone from Entertainment Weekly (“Hell of Fun”) to Vanity Fair (“A Necessary Evil”) has praised his ridiculous humor, along with the depth of his writing and acting. In one scene, for example, a succubus — a seductive monster disguised as a woman — pauses to drain a frightened victim before attacking her again.

“Wicked,” however, is more than ghostly entertainment. In three ways, it also offers a possible escape from some of the most frightening divisions that divide America.

It shows that we don’t need to get involved in politics

It’s a form of modern possession that you can’t summon a priest to battle.

A friend or relative goes down a political rabbit hole. They are consumed by political conspiracy theories. They catch cable news. You can no longer talk to them about politics or religion, because you no longer know the person you once knew.

When modern politics boils down to a battle between good and evil, it’s hard to find examples of people who aren’t divided by their differences.

Not so in “Evil.” The show’s three main characters are separated by race, culture and religious beliefs. And yet they deeply respect, listen and support each other. They change each other’s thoughts. They make each other laugh. The warmth of their friendship is a cornerstone of the show.

Mike Colter stars as David Acosta, a devout Catholic priest in “Evil.”

In a key scene in the third season of “Evils,” Catholic priest David takes skeptical psychologist Kristen aside to mend a rift.

“I know you don’t believe in God, but I do,” he tells her. “And that requires an act that is beyond what we have… When God asks something of me, I have to obey.”

“I feel like I understand,” she says near tears.

David assures her that she does not need to understand or accept his faith. More importantly, she knows how much he cares for her despite their differences.

In today’s polarized cultural climate, that scene might qualify as a miracle.

Slyly, the show offers an alternative model of how people in contemporary America can stay close despite their disagreements.

“It was deliberate,” says Robert King, part of the husband-and-wife team that created and produced “Evil.” (Robert and his wife, Michelle King, are also the creators of two other acclaimed series: “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight.”)

Michelle is the child of Holocaust survivors. She believes that science and psychology provide answers to what some call evil.

Her husband has a different understanding.

“I come from a Catholic family,” says Robert King, who says he believes in personal evil and demons. “I believe the world is under the umbrella of original sin.”

Their series is also a reflection of the couple’s relationship. Robert is a Roman Catholic and Michelle is a secular Jew. During their three decades of marriage, they have debated many of the issues explored on the show.

“We wanted to show that people can have different views on faith and still have a meaningful dialogue,” says Robert King.

In an age of absolutism, it embraces ambivalence

There was a time when the rise of the Internet was greeted with optimism. Businessmen raved about the “global village”. Advocates said it would bring the world closer together. This belief now seems as old as the classic horror movie “The Creature from the Black Lagoon.”

There is growing recognition that social media can harm people’s mental health and threaten democracy. The rise of the Internet has further strengthened the rule of dictators in what some call “digital dictatorships”.

Part of what makes “Evil” so effective is that it combines traditional horror elements with contemporary evil lurking online.

Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, a religious skeptic.

In one episode, a priest is said to be possessed. But the real culprit is online gambling addiction.

In another, two young children are frightened by an entity that stalks them at night. But the nefarious source turns out to be someone who wants to raise their profile on a social platform that is a thinly disguised version of TikTok.

The show embraces other modern horrors: gun violence, racism and the fear — fueled by the overturning of Roe v. Wade — that women are no longer in control of their bodies.

It intertwines its messages with chilling and unpredictable storylines. This makes room for the existence of personal evil. The show is also ambivalent: some seemingly paranormal phenomena have logical explanations, while others are left out in the open.

This affects the ambivalence Deepak Sarma Professor of Indian Religion and Philosophy at Case Western Reserve University.

He says the show reflects today’s political climate, in which people often disagree about basic facts. Some say the 2020 presidential election was stolen; others do not. Some believe that the fetus has a soul; others do not. Some believe the news is fake; others do not.

The show affirms both believers and non-believers, he says.

“So ambivalence has become a form of entertainment,” he says. “That’s the beauty of entertainment. It’s a great way to mediate these questions and (the audience) can think about it independently at home.”

It shows organized religion as a force for good, not just divisive

“Every hero eventually becomes a bore.”

That quote from 19th-century philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson reflects a truism about the horror genre: people are more drawn to villains than heroes. Horror franchises like “Alien,” “Predator,” “Halloween” and the Hannibal Lecter franchise are built around villains. Many actors say they like playing villains more than heroes.

Asif Mandvi as Ben Shakir in “Evil”.

Those trying to portray goodness in shows about faith face another challenge: a growing distrust of organized religion. A clergy sex scandal in the Roman Catholic Church, the rise of white Christian nationalism, and divisions within the church over issues such as racism and abortion have turned many Americans away from organized religion.

But “Evil” does something daring. It portrays institutionalized religion as a force for good. His protagonist is a devout Catholic priest, and he mostly portrays members of the Catholic Church as good, well-intentioned people.

They drew the illustration Michael Faust, A freelance writer and Christian blogger, for being a fan of the series.

“The show isn’t just about the supernatural — it offers hope,” Faust told CNN. “It shows that material things are not satisfying. That’s why I think people in the world are so disappointed. [the show] Makes us think about things that make us happy.”

One critic believes that the show’s portrayal of David may help elevate the image of Catholic leaders.

“David’s portrayal is fascinating because he is… a relatable man who is handsome, humane, and probably a character who will win even the most unbelieving viewers into reverence for the Catholic clergy when it is most needed,” Carl Kozlowski wrote in Catholic World Report

Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, a nun with a petite figure of intense spiritual devotion.

The series glamorizes goodness through the character of Sister Andrea, a small, nondescript nun who is often seen walking around with a broom. Yet she’s also the show’s spiritual powerhouse, a person whose fiery faith makes demons tremble.

Sister Andrea may be portrayed in a sanctimonious way, but she’s one of the funniest and most likable characters on the show.

Michelle King credits the character’s charm to actress Andrea Martin, who plays her.

“When there’s a comic actress like you Andrea Martin I don’t think she’d be boring if she tried,” King says.

Can’t do “bad” at least so far. The show has been renewed for a fourth season.

The show is apt to air on Sunday nights. As Robert King said, “under the umbrella of original sin.” It offers something for those who care more about the horrors of the contemporary world.

When a TV show can speak to so many people at such a divisive time in our history and explain how we can disagree without becoming mortal enemies, it’s not bad. cool