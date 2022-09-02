This teacher survived the shooting in Uvalde. Now explain why you’re coming back to class.

Read in English

From the entrance side, Nicole Ogburn’s fourth-grade classroom looks bright and unassuming.

Colorful new JanSport backpacks hang from small chairs. Blue and white desks with an erasable surface are scattered throughout the classroom. A green bookcase filled with rows of books is surrounded by bean bags and plush cushions.

This year, when Ogburn prepares her class, her main priority is not the decorations she usually chooses in the summer. Instead, she buys things to help her students and herself feel more secure in the classroom.

“I bought something that gets stuck under the door so they can’t open the door. I bought a curtain that can be pulled down so you can’t see through my door if something is going on,” Ogburn said. “This year we thought about more security, not about how good my living room will look?”

Ogburn is preparing for his first year as a teacher at a newly renovated campus called Uwalde Elementary School. Ogburn taught at Robb’s elementary school for seven years. The school closed after a mass shooting in May that killed 19 students and two teachers. Ogburn, her colleague, and her students survived and, with the help of the police, escaped through a window in her classroom.



While the Uvalde Unified Independent School District and state leaders announced new security measuresThe school district has come under pressure from parents and other members of the community to be more transparent and demonstrate their ability to keep students safe at school.

Ogburn explained that he believes progress has been made, although improvements take time.

“We are working to be sure and I think we will be fine on the first day of school, but it will not be 100% done,” he warned. “But it’s in the process.”

Reflecting on physical security measures, he also tried to anticipate what would happen when students returned to class for the first time since the May 24 shooting.

“I think I’m afraid of how some of these kids will react when they get here and if I can handle that part,” she said.



This year, she added a feature to her classroom to help students express and manage their feelings. This is a black banner that asks students to answer the question: How are you feeling? Each student has their own marker to cut out, and each day Ogburn and her fellow teacher plan to encourage students to place their marker next to the appropriate mood, such as “ready to learn”, “confused” or “angry”.

“I think, well, what if it happens today and the whole class is alarmed or upset? We’re not going to teach a lesson.” “We have to find out… how are we going to calm them down, how are we going to make it better?”

Ogburn is also worried about himself.

She said she would like to get through the year “without being a total emotional meltdown” as she works to cope with her grief, especially over the deaths of her fellow fourth grade teachers, Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia.

For several years at Robb, Ogburn and her colleague Tricia Albarado taught in the classroom along with Mireles and Garcia.

“It was already hard when my two friends were not with us, but having my fellow teacher with me helped me a lot,” she said. “Because we both said that if you don’t come back, I won’t come back. If we are not together, we will fight to be together. Because we can’t live without each other right now.”



After the shooting, Ogburn added that he had been treated for depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder, like other surviving teachers. She said that what she heard and saw that day she would remember for the rest of her life.

“Every day there can be something that evokes emotions that I don’t want to experience on that day,” he stressed. “And right now, every day is a constant reminder because wherever I go, it’s right in front of my face.”

He didn’t even go back to class. But he thought of his children, and also of Uvalde’s students.

“I thought first I should go back and show them that we can’t live in fear. I mean, you never know when something will happen,” he added. “So I thought I should try not to live with that fear. I have to go ahead and show these kids, well, if Mrs. Ogburn can go back to school, then so can I.”



Gaby Olivares and Yvette Benavidez Texas Public Radio They translated this article.