This teacher survived the execution in Uvalda. That’s why she’s back to work

From the doorway, Nicole Ogburn’s fourth-grade classroom looks bright and unassuming.

New colorful JanSport backpacks hang from small chairs. Blue and white tables with dry erase surfaces are arranged in groups around the room. A green bookshelf filled with rows of books is surrounded by bean bags and fluffy pillows.

This year, when Ogburn prepares her class, her top priority is not the decorations she usually spends the summer choosing. Instead, she buys things that make her students and herself feel more secure in the classroom.

“I bought a thing to put under the door so they can’t open the door. I bought a curtain that can be pulled down so you can’t see through my door if something is going on,” Ogburn said. “This year we thought about more security than how cute my room would look?”

Ogburn is preparing for his first year as a teacher at a newly repurposed campus space dubbed Uwalde Elementary School. Seven years prior, Ogburn had taught at Robb’s elementary school. The school closed after a mass shooting in May that killed 19 students and two teachers. Ogburn, her colleague, and her students survived and escaped through their classroom window with the help of law enforcement.



While the Uvalde Unified Independent School District and state leaders announced new security measuresThe school district has come under pressure from parents and other members of the community to be more transparent and demonstrate their ability to keep students safe at school.

Ogburn said she believes progress has been made, although improvements take time.

“We’re working on being safe and I think we’ll be fine on the first day of school, but it won’t be 100% done,” she said. “But it’s in the process.”

Reflecting on physical security measures, she also tried to anticipate what would happen when students returned to class for the first time since the May 24 shooting.

“I think I’m afraid of how some of these kids will react when they get here and if I can handle that part of it,” she said.



She added one feature to her class this year to try and help her students express and manage their feelings. This is a black poster asking students to answer one question: How are you feeling? Each student has their own marker, and each day Ogburn and her fellow teacher plan to encourage students to place their marker next to the appropriate feeling, such as “ready to learn”, “confused” or “angry”.

“I’m thinking, well, what if this happens today and the whole class is alarmed or upset? We will never learn a lesson,” she said. “We have to figure out… how are we going to calm them down, how are we going to make it better?”

Ogburn also worries about himself.

She said she wants to get through the year “without being a complete emotional wreck” as she overcomes her grief, especially the deaths of fellow fourth grade teachers, Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia.

For several years at Robb, Ogburn and her colleague Trisha Albarado taught in a class next door to Mireles and Garcia.

“It was already hard when my two friends were not with us, but having my fellow teacher with me helped a lot,” she said. “Because we both said that if you don’t come back, I won’t come back. If we are not together, we will fight to be together. Because we can’t live without each other right now.”



Ogburn said she was treated for depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder after the shooting, just like other surviving teachers. She said that what she heard and saw that day would stay with her for the rest of her life.

“There can be something every day that triggers emotions that I don’t want to feel that day,” she said. “And right now, every day is a constant reminder because wherever I go, it’s right in front of my face.”

She hardly returned to class. But she thought about her own children, and also about Uvalde’s students.

“I thought I should go back and show them first of all that we cannot live in fear. I mean, you just never know when something is going to happen,” she said. “So I thought I should try not to live in that fear. I have to go ahead and show these kids, okay, Miss Ogburn can go back to school, then I can too.”



Gaby Olivares and Yvette Benavidez Texas Public Radio translated this article into Spanish.