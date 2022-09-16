type here...
CANADA This summer, a fisherman from Brier Island had to...
CANADA

This summer, a fisherman from Brier Island had to collect some bones—150 to be exact.

Jess Tudor holds one of the 150 whale bones he collected over the summer from a dead young humpback whale that washed ashore on Brier Island, New Carolina. (Paul Palmeter)

Jess Tudor of Briar Island in Digby County, North Carolina, has been collecting whale bones for years, but this past summer he took the bone hunting to the next level.

The proof is laid out in his driveway overlooking the Bay of Fundy: 150 bones from a dead young humpback whale he first spotted in the water in early July.

The whale began to decompose and it took several days before it was finally washed ashore.

“The biggest problem I had was just getting to the beach where it washed ashore because you have to go through the land of the people,” Tudor said.

And removing the bones wasn’t easy.

“It was probably about two and a half kilometers from the road each way, so it was a five-kilometer round trip each time,” said Tudor, a lobster fisher who grew up on Brier Island. “There were a few days when I made three trips because I thought I was going to lose my carcass to the tides.”

Extracting and cleaning whale bones was hard work. (Paul Palmeter)

Tudor says he had to cut through the thick, rotting flesh a lot to remove the bones. On hot days, the stench made the task almost unbearable.

He was able to remove all the ribs, spinal bones, and shoulder blades by loading them into an old hockey bag and carrying them onto the road.

But the whale’s skull was too big.

Weighing about 150 kilograms, he needed the help of a boat equipped with a hydraulic lift to lift the skull from the coastline.

The whale’s skull weighed about 150 kilograms and needed a hydraulic lift to move it from the shore where the mammal had washed ashore. (Paul Palmeter)

Once the skull was moved to the pier, it was lifted onto the roof of his wife’s van. Amy Tudor was on the water at the time, working with Mariner Cruises Whale and Seabird Tours.

“Nothing surprises me with my husband,” she said. “Most women get flowers and jewelry, but when I get home from work, whale carcasses and whale skulls are being carried in my minivan.”

Jess Tudor’s wife Amy stands next to her minivan with a whale skull tied to the roof. (Presented by Hayley O’Neill)

Jess Tudor’s love of collecting bones comes from his mother, a lodge owner on Briar Island.

The flowerbed in the lodge is surrounded by whale bones, and its front steps are flanked by two large humpbacked jaws.

“Growing up here on Briar Island, you are surrounded by nature, and from a young age we have always become accustomed to whales, seals and even sharks,” said Virginia Tudor. “It’s part of our life, part of life by the ocean.”

Jess Tudor will continue drying bones in the driveway for the next few months.

He used a pressure washer to clean them, but some of the vertebrae still need more work before they can be added to the unique driveway display.

Several pieces of whale bone still need to be cleaned before they can be added to the rest of the whale skeleton in Jess Tudor’s driveway. (Paul Palmeter)

educational art

Tourists came to see the skeleton, including Manuel Wassermann from Germany.

“We were driving to the northern lighthouse on the island, and then my partner said:“ We need to stop here, ”Wassermann said. “We thought it might be an elephant skeleton or something, so we just parked right around the corner.”

Since a large piece is missing from one of the bones of the shoulder blade, Tudor believes that the propeller of a large ship crashed into the whale.

He wants to assemble the skeleton into an educational art form.

Tudor would like the skeleton to honor Joe Howlett, a member of the Campobello whale rescue team in New Brunswick, who died rescuing an entangled North Atlantic right whale in 2017.

