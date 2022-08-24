This Ontario men’s flag was flown during the 1976 Olympic protest. Now he is in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance.

From Montreal to Ukraine across northern Ontario, the flag used in the anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time to celebrate National Flag Day in Ukraine.

Daniil Michal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has carried the flag since 1972.

But it wasn’t until four years later that the flag and Michal himself made it to the international stage, during the semi-final Olympic football match between the USSR (the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, a transcontinental country that existed until 1991) and East Germany in Montreal.

The USSR national team, according to Michal, mainly consisted of players from the Ukrainian Premier League, Dynamo Kyiv.

“So I protested,” he said. “I ran from the top of the stadium past security, hit the railing, [jumped] 12 feet down and ran around shouting “Free Ukraine” in English in front of the team and everyone.”

During the 15-second protest, Michal also performed the Ukrainian folk dance hopak.

The police then dragged Michal out of the stadium. He was kept in a Montreal prison until 11:00 pm. However, he tucked the flag under his shirt and managed to hold onto it.

The case received Western media coverage, including the New York Times, which wrote about the incident in its July 27, 1976 issue.

“A local group calling itself the Ukrainian Olympic Committee staged a protest tonight at the Olympic Stadium during a football match between the Soviet Union and East Germany,” the brief read.

“A group of about 100 people were waving banners, and at one point one of the demonstrators ran onto the field waving a blue and yellow Ukrainian flag.”

The newspaper goes on to quote a spokesman for the Ukrainian Olympic Committee as saying that the group exists “solely to draw attention to the fact that although Ukraine, with a population of over 50 million, is a member of the United Nations, it is not allowed to compete in the Olympics separately. and separate from the Soviet Union.

Despite the protest, the Soviet team won the match against the GDR with a score of 2:1.

Yulia Kovaliv, Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada, told CBC News that the protest was a “very famous moment of showcasing the Ukrainian sense of freedom.”

“It was a very bold move at the time.”

Michal runs onto the field with the Ukrainian flag during the 1976 Olympics football match between East Germany and the USSR. The flag is now in Ukraine for Flag Day celebrations. (ukrinform.net)

She said that at the time, the USSR was “trying to undermine the entire Ukrainian culture and Ukrainian identity.”

Now, almost 50 years later, Michal’s protest has attracted even more attention, this time from Ukraine itself.

Last week, Michal received an unexpected phone call from the Ukrainian embassy in Ottawa asking if he was ready to part with the flag so that it could be brought to Ukraine on National Flag Day on Tuesday and Ukraine’s Independence Day on Wednesday. Declaration of Independence of Ukraine from the USSR in 1991

The request, according to Michal, apparently came from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Oleksandr Shevchenko, Ukraine’s Consul General in Toronto, traveled to Thunder Bay last week to pick up the flag and met Michal at the city’s airport.

He said that Michal’s protest was not seen in Ukraine at the time, as Western media broadcasts could not be watched there.

Shevchenko said the flag was returning with him to Toronto last week and then was supposed to travel back to Ukraine, likely via Poland.

“When people in Ukraine see this flag and we learn about the story of Danylo and how he demonstrated, even at a time when it was unimaginable, in Soviet times… it gives courage to people,” Shevchenko said. “[A] now there is a struggle … against the Kremlin leadership, who dreams of restoring the Soviet Union and the Soviet empire.

“And we have to fight.”

Shakhtar’s Mykhailo Mudryk (left) fights for the ball in the 2021 Champions League match between Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk in Kyiv. The flag will be displayed at Premier League games across the country this season. (Efrem Lutatsky/Associated Press)

Russia launched a so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24 to demilitarize its smaller neighbor and protect Russian-speaking communities. Ukraine and its Western backers accuse Moscow of waging an imperial-style war of conquest.

The conflict, the largest in Europe since World War II, has destroyed cities and towns, killed thousands, forced millions to flee abroad and exacerbated the explosive geopolitical standoff between Russia and the West.

Zelenskiy warned over the weekend of the risk of more serious attacks ahead of the anniversary of the country’s independence from the Russian-dominated Soviet regime.

WATCH | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has banned public gatherings over fears of Russian attacks.

Ukraine bans mass events on the eve of Independence Day Duration 3:12 Ukraine has banned mass public gatherings for the next few days ahead of the country’s Independence Day on Wednesday. President Volodymyr Zelensky warns that Russia could do “something particularly ugly” this week.

Kovaliv confirmed that the flag arrived safely in Ukraine this week.

In addition to displaying on National Flag Day Tuesday, Michal’s flag will be displayed in several cities at Ukrainian Premier League matches after the league resumed play this week.

Michal said he “honorably” sent the flag to Ukraine.

“I am shocked, and it is a great honor and blessing for me that the President of Ukraine wants to see this flag,” he said. “Maybe he can handle it.

“I’m just stunned.”