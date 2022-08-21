This National Historic Site is a bit of a mystery, but that could change soon.

Marilyn Lebrun fondly remembers rowing to the old cairn on the St. Lawrence River with her friends over fifty years ago.

“The goal was to swim to the cairn and back – it was a common goal!” recalls Lebrun, now 69 and living in nearby Lancaster, Ontario. “I was too cowardly. [But] we went there for picnics, for any holidays. The local hockey team used to go there for grilled fish.

“It has always been there. It’s always been part of our growing up.”

A roughly 12-meter cairn – more precisely, the Glengarry National Historic Site – has stood guard over a small island located about 120 km southeast of downtown Ottawa for almost two centuries. It was built by local soldiers, including many Scottish immigrants who fought to keep the British colony of Upper Canada out of the hands of Republican rebels in the late 1830s.

It has also been blocked off from the public since the early 2000s, more than a decade after it was placed under the administration of the Akwesasne Mohawk Council (MCA), to whose territory the island traditionally belongs.

While the cairn is well known to local history buffs like Lebrun, who retired as a clerk in the town of South Glengarry a few years ago, it remains a mystery to those from afar. This is because nothing explains what makes a large conical structure wrapped in a grove of trees.

But plans are now being made to clear up that mystery by making the history of the indigenous peoples and settlers accessible from the mainland – even if it turns out that the island itself will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Glengarry Cairn National Historic Site is visible in an undated photograph. Plans have been made to offer a historical interpretation of a section of the St. Lawrence River that is of significance to both the Akwesasne Mohawk and the Scots-Canadian community. (Borough of South Glengarry)

“Two different stories”

Earlier this summer, Parks Canada, MCA and the town agreed to collaborate on a plan to share the history of the cairn with the public.

Still at an early stage, the plan will eventually include some sort of coastline interpretation that both expands on established military heritage and tells Indigenous history, says Hugh Ostrom, Cultural Resources Manager for Parks Canada’s Eastern and Central Ontario field unit. islands.

“The site is of sacred importance to the Akwesasne Mohawk, who have cultural ties to the island. As a result, we have two different histories,” Ostrom said.

The most famous story about the cairn, found on the plaque that still stands there, is that it was erected by the local Glengarry militia in memory of Sir John Colborne, commander of the British forces in Canada during Rebellion in Upper Canada 1837.

But the island’s other, mostly untold story – or Tsikatsinaquahere, as it’s called Kanienkeha in the Mohawk language – has to do with this centuries-old association with Akwesasne.

According to Tim Thompson, head of the MCA district, archaeologists have found pieces of what could be fragments of an arrowhead on a small island.

In a statement to CBC News, the MCA said that bowl pieces and stone flakes were also found, though this could be because the island has been a popular stopping point for fishermen and picnickers for years.

What is important, the MCA said, is that future interpretation makes it clear that Tsikatsinakvahere “has always been part of Akwesasne”. Anything that goes up should also be spelled out in the Kanienkéha, according to the MCA.

The pyramid itself large-scale stabilization work required in 2018 To keep it from collapsing, it’s a “sacred” space, Thompson told the CBC, and Akwesasne takes her role as its manager very seriously.

“It’s on one of our islands. You know, this is an important part for us,” said Thompson. “And to be partners in this agreement, to protect it is very important – knowing very well that this is a historical place.

“We agreed to protect him and that is what we will do.”

History “erased”

The agreement provides an opportunity to update a narrative “put forward in the early 20th century and prioritizing only Scottish-Canadian history,” said Cathy McCullough, historian and former director of the Center for Scottish Studies at Simon Fraser University.

The cairn’s military significance was used as a justification for expropriating the island from the Mohawks of Akwesasne and declaring it a park and national historic site in the 1920s, according to McCullough, who researched the site extensively.

But that narrative also obscures some things, McCullough said, such as the close relationship between the Scottish-Canadian regiments and their First Nations allies who served and fought together in early 19th-century conflicts. According to her, this story was “erased” by the official retelling.

“We had a long history of collaborating and just living side by side… from the late 18th century onwards,” said McCullough, who is now a researcher with the British Columbia Indian Chiefs Union. “Here’s an opportunity to correct the story that was put forward.”

Lebrun poses for a photo in a T-shirt with a picture of a cairn. She says it would be nice if one day people could return to the island, but any discovery must be done with respect. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

For Ostrom, the plan is one step in an ongoing transition from the Canadian government’s previous policy of “separating” indigenous peoples from their ancestral lands and waters to a policy that now involves working together in a spirit of reconciliation.

“This has resulted in intergenerational damage and loss of indigenous knowledge, culture and identity,” he said. “So this work is about connecting with the land and respecting those connections.”

However, even with historical interpretation on the way, both Parks Canada and MCA say they have no plans to open the island to the public.

Locally, not everyone agrees that this is the best idea, Lebrun said. She would personally like to return one day, although she understands why – given his importance to Akwesasne – it might not be possible.

However, the plan of interpretation made her want to learn more about the Mohawks’ connections to the island she loved so much as a teenager.

“I believe that indigenous peoples have a lot of stories that we don’t know,” Lebrun said. “We have so much history. I want to know what their story is, and I think they will get back together in the end.”