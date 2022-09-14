This map can tell you when fall foliage peaks in 2022.

The dazzling colors of fall will soon transform forests and forests across the US, delighting onlookers – if they can figure out when to see fall foliage at its peak of transformation.

Nationwide foliage pattern map here to help, offering a guide to the best guess when aspen, birch, larch, and maple take on vibrant hues of gold, orange, and crimson.

A forecast prepared by the Smoky Mountains website predicts that much of the US will begin to see the most dramatic colors from late September to mid-October. But predicting fall foliage can be tricky, especially given that climate change is pushing temperatures up and disrupting historical rainfall patterns.

Time depends on several weather factors.

In areas where temperatures remain warm, autumn colors appear later than usual, especially if the rainfall was near average. And right now, the United States is entering the third hottest summer on record. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Dry conditions are another factor. In areas where there has been little rain, the leaves may begin to change color early this year and their effect may be less dramatic.

Enlarge this image switch title

National Park Service







National Park Service





US drought map currently shows that large swaths of the central and western states are experiencing moderate to extreme drought. Most of the eastern US is in better condition, but parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, from Maryland to Maine, are experiencing abnormally dry or arid conditions.

“We see a forest that is healthy in the far north, but increasingly suffering from heat and drought in the south and along the coast.” New England today This is reported by the magazine in its report on its home region.

The creators of the Smoky Mountains map acknowledge that, like any forecast, their forecast cannot be 100% accurate for every area. But they say their map is based on a sophisticated algorithm that gives a reliable prediction.

“Our model uses multiple data points, including NOAA rainfall forecasts, historical rainfall, average daylight exposure, and temperature forecasts,” Smoky Mountains founder and map maker David Angotti told NPR. “We process hundreds of thousands of data points from various private and public sources to accurately predict the exact moment of fall for the entire United States.”

Best conditions: cool nights and sunny days

“Sunny but not hot days and cool nights provide optimal conditions for fall foliage, with cooler temperatures slowing the production of chlorophyll, the pigment that gives plants their green color, and sunlight increasing sugar production,” the state of North Carolina said in a statement. university College of Natural Resources.

With drought conditions in parts of the northeast, experts are warning that people may have to temper their expectations for the fall show.

“Times may be different, colors may be a bit more muted and not as pretty and vibrant as we usually see here in New England,” says Nicole Keleher, Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Forest Health Program. director, said an NPR station member WBUR.

Some areas may benefit from more rainfall – unless there are strong storm winds knocking the leaves.

“When there is more rain, the colors become even brighter” – National Park Service says, adding, “When autumn is cool, the red maple leaves seem brighter too.”

When chlorophyll moves aside, other pigments shine

“Carotenoids are where we’re going to get that yellow and orange,” botanist and plant ecologist Tanisha Williams of Bucknell University told NPR in 2020. “So when the green pigment starts to break down, we see this yellow and orange color. .”

As trees prepare to conserve their energy for next spring, some of them also produce another pigment, anthocyanin, which gives plants vibrant reds and purples.

“Leaf drop and color change are all preparing the tree for it to squat down and actually go dormant in the winter,” Williams said.