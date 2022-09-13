This long-lived woman knitted 100 hats for babies in need to celebrate her big birthday.

The secret to beautiful aging? Helping others, according to 100-year-old Etta Jamison.

Last week, a woman from Truro, North Carolina, celebrated her milestone birthday by eating a lot of cake and completing her project of knitting 100 hats for children in need over the past year.

“Well, I was kind of happy that I was able to do it,” Jamison told CBC Radio. the main street on Monday.

“It makes you feel good when you do something for someone, and I think as long as you have health and are so healthy, you should be doing things like that.”

On September 8, Jamison turned 100 years old, but two years ago she decided to challenge herself and knit 100 hats in a year.

“Well, I don’t have arthritis in my hands and I said, ‘Well, I could put them to good use,'” she said.

She said the caps are pretty basic and take about a day to complete each if she has no other chores around the house.

“I had to rush a bit to get them done on my birthday,” she said.

Knitting a hat for 30 years

Jamison said she’s been knitting pneumonia hats and vests for children in need for 30 years.

She started knitting them when St. James Presbyterian Church in Truro asked for donations to send newborn clothes to developing countries.

Since then, many of her knitted hats have been sent to Nicaragua and Malawi.

However, this last batch will be donated to IWK Halifax Medical Center and Colchester East Hants Medical Center in Truro.

Mainstreet NS 7:52 A 100-year-old Truro woman knitted 100 hats for children in need Etta Jamison of Truro had a big birthday last week. She turned 100 on Thursday. To mark the occasion, she knitted a baby hat for every year of her life and donated them to children’s hospitals. Guest host Caroline Ray spoke to Etta about her efforts.

The rest will go to the Christmas tree at St. James Presbyterian Church later this year for people who need them.

Jamison said she already plans to knit 101 hats for her birthday next year.

“I’ve started three more since I was born, so I’ll see how much I can earn by the end of the year.”

“Be happy and keep laughing”

Jamison said that her help to people is important and everyone should do it if they can.

Before she started knitting, she said that she would go to nursing homes with her late husband and a group of friends to play music and entertain residents.

She said that they would sing and dance and the villagers would join them.

“We always felt better when we did these things. We enjoyed it as much as they did and I think it makes you feel better and I like to feel positive,” she said.

“Don’t dwell on sad things or hard times. Be happy and keep laughing. Rest a lot.”

