Truckers are among the vital American workers who keep our nation moving.

According to the American Trucking Associations, the national trade association for the industry, there are approximately 3.6 million professional truck drivers in the United States. Trucking is the nation’s largest freight industry, the group reports.

This year’s National Truck Driver Appreciation Week will soon be Sept. 11-Sept. 17 — A time for all Americans to respect and thank our truck drivers for the work they do.

Ahead of that — and in honor of Labor Day this year — Fox News Digital spoke with Guido Miller, a long-haul trucker from Iowa, about his career, its benefits, challenges and the pride he takes in his job, a key position that drives America.

“I started driving truck in the late 1990s,” says Miller, a husband, father and grandfather. “Growing up, I remember seeing the big rigs traveling the highways. They always caught my eye.”

Noting that truckers are “definitely in focus at the peak of the COVID pandemic,” Miller pointed out that “the importance of the transportation industry is highlighted during supply-chain disruptions.”

“It was great to be labeled ‘Essential Worker’ and to hear the appreciation shown to truckers across the country at that time,” he said.

One thing Miller appreciates about his job? He said it has given him unforgettable travel experiences.

“Before I hit the road [OTR, or long-haul]The west I traveled was Omaha, Nebraska,” Miller said. “That all changed once I started driving trucks — and making money all over our country.”

Miller has trucked through 48 states and Canada, he said.

“I’ve been to places I never would have visited without this job,” Miller said, adding, “Trucking is a lifestyle.”

According to Miller, the benefits of trucking are many — and they put him in the driver’s seat.

He said that there is a feeling of camaraderie or brotherhood between the drivers. “It’s good to belong. It’s also attractive to be on your own here, without anyone looking over your shoulder – to be independent and be your own boss.”

Being a trucker also has its challenges.

“I’ve always said it takes a strong and special person to be a truck driver’s spouse, and I’m lucky to have one of those.”

“The job is not without its difficulties,” Miller said. “Long hours every day, for weeks at a time and longer. Typically, we drive 11 hours between driving and non-driving work hours and work up to 14 hours a day.”

He added, “At that pace, a driver averages 70 hours by the end of the week.”

With time spent on the rig, “we have an unpredictable work schedule combined with infrequent and limited time at home to spend with husbands, children, friends and family,” Miller said.

Still, he says he’s thankful for family support to pursue a career in trucking.

Truck drivers experience “challenging working conditions” from “dangerous weather and roads” to “ever-lasting traffic and construction.”

“I believe people think of trucking as kind of a behind-the-scenes job. I would say we almost take it for granted and only get noticed when something goes off the rails.”

“This job is not for everyone, and not everyone can do what we do, or want to do it,” Miller said.

That’s what makes the job satisfying, he said: “Overcoming the daily challenges and seeing the load from pickup to delivery.”

Miller says it’s fun to “work the equipment and test your skills gained from years behind the wheel.”

He says he “feels the personal satisfaction of delivering that load on time and safely, a shipper happy to see you walk through their gate with the product they’ve been waiting for. There’s pride in doing something. Not everyone can.”

The trucking industry has seen changes during Miller’s time behind the wheel — some good, some “not so good,” he said.

“Traffic is the bane of all truck drivers,” he said. “I’m not sure how it’s ever going to get better.”

One positive change, Miller said, is that “the trucking industry has started to address pay in the last few years,” calling it “overdue” and without the need to “retain and attract drivers to the field.”

“From the food you eat, to the roof over your head, to the clothes on your back and the fuel in your tank – if you’ve got it, a truck driver brought it. Trucking makes America move.”

“Trucking companies are recognizing the need for home time more often,” he added.

“The days of cross-country long-distance trucking have evolved into more regional runs, giving better work schedules to drivers with more time at home.”

Technology also helped, Miller said.

“GPS has become a useful tool for drivers, but I still don’t leave home without my Rand McNally map,” he said.

“Cell phones are a godsend for making long days away from family more bearable. And social media helps keep us connected.”

This reminded Miller of an important safety issue. “If we can figure out a way to get people to prioritize driving over talking on their phones while on the road,” he said.

Miller spent years as an OTR truck driver, starting in 2004 when he drove for a Tennessee-based dedicated carrier, primarily running Midwest regional freight for an Iowa-based customer. He serves known customers in predictable ways.

“I still get plenty of miles in — 2,800-3,000 miles a week,” he said.

He “enjoys weekly home time so I can spend more quality time with my wife, children, their spouses and now grandchildren.

“That’s what I attribute to the most positive change in the trucking industry — the realization that drivers are people, too, and that time at home is important.”

He said, “Every year, the trucking industry holds ‘driver appreciation’ events, and I’m not sure how much the general public is aware of that. Trucking is losing its image and reputation. Unfortunately, some of it is deserved.”

All drivers and companies “need to do what needs to be done,” Miller said Repair the reputation of the industry. We need to put professionals back in the driver’s seat.”

“I was able to share this day with my family – we even had a citizenship party open house a few weeks later, attended by family and friends.”

There is a lot of truth in the saying, “From the food you eat, to the roof over your head, to the clothes on your back and the fuel in your tank – if you got it, a truck driver brought it.” Trucking makes America move,” he said.

Miller, however, is proud of another important thing.

He came to this country from Germany in 1976 – his mother – a single mother at the mother – married a US Air Force serviceman.

After a year’s worth of preparation for the legal proceedings, Miller became a US citizen on September 13, 2013, when he was in his mid-40s.

He “had to make several trips to the Neal Smith Federal Building in Des Moines, Iowa for interviews, fingerprints and photographs. [my] Documents and Background Checks.”

“It was great to go through the process, understand what I was going through and finally take the oath of citizenship,” Miller said, adding, “I was able to share this day with my family — we also have citizenship. A few weeks later the party will be open house, family and friends. attended.”

“And I was able to vote for the first time since 2013 and was even selected for jury duty,” he added.