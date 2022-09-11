This is why Indian students come to British Columbia and Canada by the thousands

Karan Singh says his parents decided to send their son to Canada because they thought he would fight at home.

The 20-year-old student of criminology at Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) in Surrey, British Columbia hails from the tiny village of Bakipur in northern India’s state of Haryana.

He said that his parents thought he would be safer on the other side of the world because turbulent political environment in India.

“Young people don’t have many opportunities [if] we compare with Canada,” Singh said. The political situation in Haryana at the moment is not very good.

Singh is among hundreds of thousands of Indian students who choose to call British Columbia and Canada home, which has led to a sharp increase in new student visa applications since 2015.

While Singh cites personal safety as the main reason for coming here in December 2021, experts say there are certain circumstances that have recently caused a sharp influx of students from India.

Karan Singh, 20, from Haryana, India. He is among the hundreds of thousands of Indian international students in Canada, part of a trend that has continued since 2015. (Sarbmeet Singh/CBC)

India and South Asia have have historically been major contributors Canadian immigration – more five percent of British Columbians speak Punjabi as their mother tongue.

However, in recent times the biggest factor in immigration has been post-secondary education and the promise canadian dream .

In 2015, student permit applications from India were almost the same as those from China.

Seven years later, applications from India accounted for nearly half of all student permit applications between January and June, while applications from China – the second largest supplier of international students – have remained relatively stable.

Approximately 509,000 university students were studying in British Columbia in the 2020/21 academic year, according to a ministry spokesman. Of these students, 151,185 were international students.

BUT report for 2017 it is estimated that a quarter of all international students in Canada studied in British Columbia.

Youth unemployment and the rise of the middle class

Henry Yu, a professor of history at the University of British Columbia, said in an email that the surge in applications from India can be attributed to the country’s growing middle class who can afford to send their children abroad.

Studies show that the Indian middle class grew significantly since economic reforms were carried out in the 1990s, which led to an increase in purchasing power.

Shinder Purewal, a political scientist at the CPU, also says that the diverse fields of study offered in Canada are attractive to young people in India, especially given high youth unemployment .

“Keep in mind – India has the largest population under the age of 25 and under in the world,” he said. “Employment opportunities for so many people in India are quite limited.”

Purewal also says that India’s rapidly growing private and technology sectors do not offer the job security or benefits that Canadian employers have.

For Sana Banu, who came to Canada in 2018 to study advertising at Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ontario, promise of permanent residence and being able to contribute to Canada’s diverse workforce has been a great asset.

“Canada needs skilled immigrants and skilled workers to grow its economy,” she said. “I found that Canada has a very accepting culture.”

Sana Banu from Hyderabad, India, has applied for a residence permit in Canada. (Presented by Sana Banu)

Pay Structure Mismatch

International education is seen as mastery marker according to researchers, is leading to a parallel economy in India that seeks to send students abroad.

Tashiya Kootenayu, Secretary-Treasurer Federation of Students of British Columbia says that many of these students come here in unstable circumstances.

“According to our data and surveys…almost half – 47 percent – ​​of international students do not have strong financial resources,” she said. “Most students report being surprised by the cost of living here in British Columbia.”

Kootenayu says the federation has found that international students make up about 20 percent of the institution’s total student body, but they paid almost half total income from tuition fees.

“Their royalties are used to fill gaps in [university] operating budgets,” she said. “This is a matter that the provincial government needs to resolve.”

According to Kootenayoo, the students surveyed, many of them from India, reported an increase in the use of food banks in recent years.

“The province allows educational institutions to exploit these students. It is a very dishonest and unfair system,” she said.