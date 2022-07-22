New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It’s a double three-peat.

Dodge and Porsche were named the best mass market and premium brands in the 2022 JD Powers APEAL (Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout) survey, topping the list for the third year in a row since the categories were separated in 2020. Porsche won overall in 2019 as well.

rather than JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) The APEAL study, which tracks the number of problems owners experience with their vehicles in the first 90 days of ownership, ranks vehicles based on “design, performance, safety, usability, comfort, perceived quality and other factors.”

Porsche scored Dodge this year an 888 to 856 on a 1,000-point scale. Genesis and Cadillac round out the top 3 premium brands, followed by Dodge followed by Ram and GMC.

The industry average fell a point for the first time since 2014, largely due to higher gas prices and dissatisfaction with driving range and charging speed limits for electric vehicles.

“The most important factor driving the industry’s decline this year is owners’ awareness of their vehicles’ fuel economy,” said David Amodio, global automotive director at JD Power.

“As fuel prices face meteoric rise and the pinch at the pump means less vehicle satisfaction. Battery-electric vehicles have not been adversely affected by the increase in fuel prices but there are issues with battery range. and charging time.”

Averages for hybrids (832) and plug-in hybrids (835) trailed gas-powered vehicles (846), while non-Tesla electrics (838) received a brand score of 887.

Here are the winners Individual Model Sections:

Cars:

Small car: Nissan Versa

Compact Car: Mini Clubman

Compact Premium Car: Lexus IS

Compact sporty car: Mini Cooper

Mid-size car: Kia K5

Upper mid-size premium car: Genesis G80

Large premium car: Mercedes-Benz EQS

Premium sporty car: Porsche 911

SUVs:

Small SUV: Ford Bronco Sport

Small premium SUV: Mercedes-Benz GLA

Compact SUV: Kia EV6

Compact Premium SUV: Genesis GV70

Mid-size SUV: Nissan Murano

Mid-size premium SUV: Infiniti QX60

Top Midsize SUV: Hyundai Palisade

Upper mid-size premium SUV: BMW X6

Large SUV: Jeep Wagoneer

Large premium SUV: Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Trucks:

Minivan: Kia Carnival

Medium Pickup: Hyundai Santa Cruz

Large light duty pickup: Ram 1500

Large heavy duty pickup: Ford Super Duty