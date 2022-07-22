It’s a double three-peat.
Dodge and Porsche were named the best mass market and premium brands in the 2022 JD Powers APEAL (Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout) survey, topping the list for the third year in a row since the categories were separated in 2020. Porsche won overall in 2019 as well.
rather than JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)The APEAL study, which tracks the number of problems owners experience with their vehicles in the first 90 days of ownership, ranks vehicles based on “design, performance, safety, usability, comfort, perceived quality and other factors.”
Porsche scored Dodge this year an 888 to 856 on a 1,000-point scale. Genesis and Cadillac round out the top 3 premium brands, followed by Dodge followed by Ram and GMC.
A 909 HP Dodge Challenger is reportedly in the works
The industry average fell a point for the first time since 2014, largely due to higher gas prices and dissatisfaction with driving range and charging speed limits for electric vehicles.
“The most important factor driving the industry’s decline this year is owners’ awareness of their vehicles’ fuel economy,” said David Amodio, global automotive director at JD Power.
Click here to get the Fox News app
“As fuel prices face meteoric rise and the pinch at the pump means less vehicle satisfaction. Battery-electric vehicles have not been adversely affected by the increase in fuel prices but there are issues with battery range. and charging time.”
Averages for hybrids (832) and plug-in hybrids (835) trailed gas-powered vehicles (846), while non-Tesla electrics (838) received a brand score of 887.
Tesla dominates the list of most American-made vehicles
Here are the winners Individual Model Sections:
Cars:
Small car: Nissan Versa
Compact Car: Mini Clubman
Compact Premium Car: Lexus IS
Compact sporty car: Mini Cooper
Mid-size car: Kia K5
Upper mid-size premium car: Genesis G80
Large premium car: Mercedes-Benz EQS
Premium sporty car: Porsche 911
SUVs:
Small SUV: Ford Bronco Sport
Small premium SUV: Mercedes-Benz GLA
Compact SUV: Kia EV6
Compact Premium SUV: Genesis GV70
Mid-size SUV: Nissan Murano
Mid-size premium SUV: Infiniti QX60
Top Midsize SUV: Hyundai Palisade
Upper mid-size premium SUV: BMW X6
Large SUV: Jeep Wagoneer
Large premium SUV: Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Trucks:
Minivan: Kia Carnival
Medium Pickup: Hyundai Santa Cruz
Large light duty pickup: Ram 1500
Large heavy duty pickup: Ford Super Duty